SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 11

Visionaries: Double Header Arts

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

View works in all mediums curated by the Bannerman Castle Trust and the Towne Crier. Through Feb. 23.

SAT 11

Emma McDonald Diamond

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

In her solo photography show, The Thief, the artist explores the emotional state of becoming a mother. Through Feb. 1.



SAT 11

Ilse Schreiber-Noll

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Schreiber-Noll’s woodcuts are on view in the Beacon Room while Fresh Start: The Promise of New Beginnings, a group show by members, fills Galleries 1 and 2. Through Feb. 2.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 4

Thank You Cards

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 4 and older can show their appreciation for holiday gifts with handmade cards.

FRI 10

Free-Throw Contest

GARRISON

6 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center

107 Glenclyffe

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual competition for children and teens ages 9 to 14. Participants will compete in divisions and winners advance. Proof of age required at check-in. Snow date: FRI 17. Free

SAT 11

Concert for Kids

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Mr. Corbitt will perform an interactive show for children ages 8 and younger.





SAT 11

Rest and Restore

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This is the first in a series of “de-stress” sessions for teens. Make aromatherapy eye pillows and learn methods to relax.

SAT 11

Inside Out 2

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to watch the 2024 animated sequel about the emotions of a teenage girl. Registration recommended.



COMMUNITY

FRI 10

Blood Drive

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

Sponsored by American Legion Post 203. Use Teller Avenue door.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

ACW Rumble

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

At this all-ages event, Awesome Championship Wrestling will present a 20-man, over-the-top-rope rumble to crown its inaugural champion. Cost: $40 to $77

THURS 9

The Janes

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic will host the screening of this 2022 documentary about a group in Chicago that helped women get abortions before they were legalized nationally by Roe v. Wade. Attendees can create safer-sex kits with barrier methods, guides and info. Registration requested.

FRI 10

Nerd Nite

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Táhirih Motazedian will discuss music pathology, Kevin Maher will cover art and artificial intelligence (AI) and Emily Menez will talk about rabbit holes. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 11

Pontoon

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Rick Ehrstin will perform his one-man show about customized pontoon boats, growing older and possibilities for wonder. Cost: $25



SAT 11

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Tamar Vezirian, Kate Greathead, Gastor Almonte, Carly Ciarrocchi (below), Ajay G and Gabe Mollica are the storytellers this month. Cost: $25





TALKS & TOURS

SUN 5

A Stop at Chanticleer

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Philipstown Garden Club will host this presentation about the celebrated Pennsylvania estate.

TUES 7

I Feel I’ll Write Today

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Are you missing the library’s weekly Come Write In sessions? You are not alone! Former members have organized this writers’ meetup to share work and receive feedback. For more info, email [email protected].

WED 8

Movement is Medicine

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Amy Soucy will lead movement and mindfulness exercises.

THURS 9

Aging in Place and Home Comfort Essentials

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Kimberly Sevilla of Shelter Air will discuss maintaining comfort with an HVAC system.

THURS 9

Collaborative Symmetry

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Donna Mikkelsen will lead a workshop on meditative drawing.

SUN 12

Power, Politics and the Presidency

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

David Goldberg, a constitutional lawyer who has represented 150 cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, will discuss with journalist Jane Spencer the court’s role in shaping U.S. law and its implications for the future. Free

MUSIC

SAT 4

Rob Cannillo

BEACON

6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Cannillo and his wife, Susan, will perform a mix of original songs and covers for diners and bar patrons. Free

SAT 4

Funky Dance Night

BEACON

7 – 10:30 p.m. Elks Club

900 Wolcott Ave.

facebook.com/BeaconDanceBeat

Dance to a vibrant mix of R&B, Latin, soul, funk, reggae, rock, disco and hip-hop played by DJ Rhoda. Cost: $15

SAT 4

SoulShine

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band celebrates the music of the Allman Brothers. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 10

California Dreamin’

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play the music popular in southern California in the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 11

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen, his son Ben and other musicians will perform songs from the ’60s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SUN 12

The Cann Duo

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle kicks off its annual piano festival with sisters Kimberly and Michelle Cann playing a program that will include works by Mendelssohn, Leibowitz, Bach, Beethoven and Ravel. Cost: $35 ($10 students)



VISUAL ART

SAT 4

Photos of Myanmar

OSSINING

2 – 4 p.m. Ossining Library

53 Croton Ave.

In this exhibit, Ron Hershey of Cold Spring documents his travels in 2016 to the country formerly known as Burma during a brief period when it opened to Western visitors. RSVP to [email protected]. Through Jan. 29.

SAT 11

Annual Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The exhibit will showcase work in all mediums by art center members. Through Jan. 26.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SUN 12

Beekeeping for Not-Yet Beekeepers

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Learn everything about setting up a hive. Cost: $20

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 7

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 8

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 8

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 8

Reorganization Meeting

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

Rescheduled from Jan. 2.

THURS 9

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

Rescheduled from Jan. 2.