SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 11
Visionaries: Double Header Arts
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
View works in all mediums curated by the Bannerman Castle Trust and the Towne Crier. Through Feb. 23.
SAT 11
Emma McDonald Diamond
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
In her solo photography show, The Thief, the artist explores the emotional state of becoming a mother. Through Feb. 1.
SAT 11
Ilse Schreiber-Noll
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Schreiber-Noll’s woodcuts are on view in the Beacon Room while Fresh Start: The Promise of New Beginnings, a group show by members, fills Galleries 1 and 2. Through Feb. 2.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 4
Thank You Cards
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 4 and older can show their appreciation for holiday gifts with handmade cards.
FRI 10
Free-Throw Contest
GARRISON
6 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center
107 Glenclyffe
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual competition for children and teens ages 9 to 14. Participants will compete in divisions and winners advance. Proof of age required at check-in. Snow date: FRI 17. Free
SAT 11
Concert for Kids
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Mr. Corbitt will perform an interactive show for children ages 8 and younger.
SAT 11
Rest and Restore
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This is the first in a series of “de-stress” sessions for teens. Make aromatherapy eye pillows and learn methods to relax.
SAT 11
Inside Out 2
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to watch the 2024 animated sequel about the emotions of a teenage girl. Registration recommended.
COMMUNITY
FRI 10
Blood Drive
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
Sponsored by American Legion Post 203. Use Teller Avenue door.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
ACW Rumble
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
At this all-ages event, Awesome Championship Wrestling will present a 20-man, over-the-top-rope rumble to crown its inaugural champion. Cost: $40 to $77
THURS 9
The Janes
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic will host the screening of this 2022 documentary about a group in Chicago that helped women get abortions before they were legalized nationally by Roe v. Wade. Attendees can create safer-sex kits with barrier methods, guides and info. Registration requested.
FRI 10
Nerd Nite
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Táhirih Motazedian will discuss music pathology, Kevin Maher will cover art and artificial intelligence (AI) and Emily Menez will talk about rabbit holes. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 11
Pontoon
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Rick Ehrstin will perform his one-man show about customized pontoon boats, growing older and possibilities for wonder. Cost: $25
SAT 11
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Tamar Vezirian, Kate Greathead, Gastor Almonte, Carly Ciarrocchi (below), Ajay G and Gabe Mollica are the storytellers this month. Cost: $25
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 5
A Stop at Chanticleer
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Philipstown Garden Club will host this presentation about the celebrated Pennsylvania estate.
TUES 7
I Feel I’ll Write Today
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Are you missing the library’s weekly Come Write In sessions? You are not alone! Former members have organized this writers’ meetup to share work and receive feedback. For more info, email [email protected].
WED 8
Movement is Medicine
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Amy Soucy will lead movement and mindfulness exercises.
THURS 9
Aging in Place and Home Comfort Essentials
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Kimberly Sevilla of Shelter Air will discuss maintaining comfort with an HVAC system.
THURS 9
Collaborative Symmetry
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Donna Mikkelsen will lead a workshop on meditative drawing.
SUN 12
Power, Politics and the Presidency
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
David Goldberg, a constitutional lawyer who has represented 150 cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, will discuss with journalist Jane Spencer the court’s role in shaping U.S. law and its implications for the future. Free
MUSIC
SAT 4
Rob Cannillo
BEACON
6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Cannillo and his wife, Susan, will perform a mix of original songs and covers for diners and bar patrons. Free
SAT 4
Funky Dance Night
BEACON
7 – 10:30 p.m. Elks Club
900 Wolcott Ave.
facebook.com/BeaconDanceBeat
Dance to a vibrant mix of R&B, Latin, soul, funk, reggae, rock, disco and hip-hop played by DJ Rhoda. Cost: $15
SAT 4
SoulShine
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band celebrates the music of the Allman Brothers. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 10
California Dreamin’
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play the music popular in southern California in the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 11
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen, his son Ben and other musicians will perform songs from the ’60s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 12
The Cann Duo
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle kicks off its annual piano festival with sisters Kimberly and Michelle Cann playing a program that will include works by Mendelssohn, Leibowitz, Bach, Beethoven and Ravel. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
VISUAL ART
SAT 4
Photos of Myanmar
OSSINING
2 – 4 p.m. Ossining Library
53 Croton Ave.
In this exhibit, Ron Hershey of Cold Spring documents his travels in 2016 to the country formerly known as Burma during a brief period when it opened to Western visitors. RSVP to [email protected]. Through Jan. 29.
SAT 11
Annual Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The exhibit will showcase work in all mediums by art center members. Through Jan. 26.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SUN 12
Beekeeping for Not-Yet Beekeepers
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Learn everything about setting up a hive. Cost: $20
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 7
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 8
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 8
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 8
Reorganization Meeting
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
Rescheduled from Jan. 2.
THURS 9
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
Rescheduled from Jan. 2.
