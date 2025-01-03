BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon competed in the Lourdes Holiday Basketball Tournament over the holiday break, winning one game and losing twice. They fell in the opener on Dec. 27 to John Jay East Fishkill, 79-56. Marci Rodriguez led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Jacier Ballard added 12. The next day, Beacon edged Marlboro, 52-48, behind 20 points from Michai Thompson and 12 from Ryan Landisi. On Sunday (Dec. 29), the Bulldogs finished with a 57-50 loss to Ketcham. Thompson scored 18 and Rodriguez had 15. Beacon (6-4) travels to John Jay East Fishkill on Monday (Jan. 6) and Liberty on Thursday.

Photos by Cadence Heeter



































BOWLING — The Beacon boys fell to visiting Highland, 3-2, on Dec. 19 at Fishkill Bowl to fall to 1-4, while the girls defeated Highland, 5-0, for their first win of the season. The teams travel to Kingston and Marlboro next week.

Photos by Cadence Heeter

Henry Cerchiara

Desmond McGrath

Ethan Maxaner

Ryan DiNobile

WINTER TRACK — Beacon competed in the Section IX Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at The Armory in New York City. For the boys, Tye Elias was 23rd of 80 competitors in the 55 meters in 7.87; Zachary Schetter was eighth in the long jump at 17-11.5 and third in the triple jump at 38-03; and Jayden Mihalchik was sixth in the weight throw in 39-09.5. In the 4×400 relay, the Bulldogs placed eight in 3:54.09 and seventh in the medley relay at 11:48.48. For the girls, Mikaela Sanchez was fourth in the 600 meters in 1:47.99; Bethany Rudolph placed eighth in weight throw at 27-10; and Khloe Franklin was 13th in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.31. Beacon travels to the Suffern Invitational on Jan. 10.