BOYS’ BASKETBALL — On Monday (Dec. 30), Haldane played its first game in 12 days, traveling to Port Chester to defeat the Rams 59-54, and improve to 3-1. Nate Stickle led the team with 16 points, followed by Ryder Griffin and Luke Bozsik, who each added 13. The Blue Devils play their first home game of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 7), hosting Briarcliff at 6:15 p.m. On Thursday, the team travels to Pearl River.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils (2-3) will play their first game in 18 days on Monday (Jan. 6) when they travel to Beacon for a 5:45 p.m. tipoff in the Battle of the Tunnel.