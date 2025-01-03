BOYS’ BASKETBALL On Monday (Dec. 30), Haldane played its first game in 12 days, traveling to Port Chester to defeat the Rams 59-54, and improve to 3-1. Nate Stickle led the team with 16 points, followed by Ryder Griffin and Luke Bozsik, who each added 13. The Blue Devils play their first home game of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 7), hosting Briarcliff at 6:15 p.m. On Thursday, the team travels to Pearl River.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL The Blue Devils (2-3) will play their first game in 18 days on Monday (Jan. 6) when they travel to Beacon for a 5:45 p.m. tipoff in the Battle of the Tunnel.

Related stories:

Championship Play

Varsity Roundup

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jacob Aframian, a 2023 graduate of Marist University with a degree in communication with concentrations in sports and journalism, covers Haldane athletics. He was most recently a contributor to the Wright Way Sports Network and the SportsGrid in Manhattan.