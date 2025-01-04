Promotes Cold Spring and Beacon for weekend trips

Metro-North on Saturday (Jan. 4) announced a “Winter Weekend” program in which monthly ticket holders can travel with up to two other passengers on Saturdays and Sundays who pay $1 each.

In a news release, the agency suggested trips to three locations on Metro-North: Cold Spring, Beacon and New Haven, Connecticut.

The discounted companion tickets can be purchased on the TrainTime app under Family Fares. The program is expected to continue through the end of March.