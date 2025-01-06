Claire Costello, a resident of Oak Hill, Florida, formerly of Cold Spring and East Denis, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2024, at home, with her son at her side. She was 97.

She was born on March 24, 1927, in Cold Spring to the late George and Carla Tierney. Claire attended Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School and graduated from Haldane High School, where she was salutatorian. She attended Syracuse University and graduated from Marist College. She was an assistant librarian at the Butterfield Library for 20 years and an organist at Our Lady of Loretto Church for over 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and a good round of golf with her husband, Joseph.

Claire is survived by her children, Robert Costello and his wife Rachel, and Debra Costello King of Cold Spring, and her grandchildren, Brandon Costello and his wife Teresa and Teresa’s daughter Giovanna; Brianna Costello; Melissa Dangerfield and her husband David Sr.; Arthur Head Jr.; Joseph Edward Palmer; and William King.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, David Dangerfield Jr, Grace Devo Dangerfield, Kiara Head, Monica Head Sieminski, Gabriel Palmer and Kendal King, and her great-great grandson, Aiden Michael Sieminski.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph E. Costello.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery.