At the Dec. 11 meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, Trustees Laura Bozzi and Tweeps Phillips Woods (center) were sworn into office for new two-year terms by Justice Camille Linson. Both ran unopposed. The children are Woods’ daughter, Birdie, and friends she invited. (Photo provided)

Dutchess County Comptroller Dan Aymar-Blair took the oath on Jan. 4 at a ceremony in Union Vale. The Beacon resident was elected to complete the final year of the term of Robin Lois, who left for the state comptroller’s office. (Photo by Mike Lawrie)

Students D’Andre South and Ella Morel administered a ceremonial oath at Peekskill High School to state Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, who won a second term. Her district includes Philipstown. (Photo by Laura Belfiore/Peekskill CSD)