Joseph Flynn II (1939-2025)

Joseph Flynn II, 85, a lifelong resident, died Jan. 6.

He was born Aug. 3, 1939, the son of Jane and Joseph Flynn, and grew up in Beacon, a community to which he remained deeply connected throughout his life. In fact, Joseph became an avid golfer as he got older, and it was a near certainty that on any given day, you could find him on the course or in the clubhouse of the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

Joseph’s passion for sports was lifelong. In his younger days, he was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court and a surehanded shortstop on the baseball field. Joseph also enjoyed spending time with family and friends by the ocean, especially on the Jersey Shore at Ocean Beach 3, a community in Toms River.

During his service in the U.S. Army, Joseph was stationed in Okinawa and was a member of the Security Agency, a branch responsible for intercepting and analyzing enemy communications. After his service, Joseph began a career at IBM that spanned decades. His dedication and work ethic were hallmarks of both his military and professional lives, his family said.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Joseph Flynn III (Jayme) and Kelly Bialko (Keith); his stepchildren, John Oakes (Amy), Jim Oakes (Karen) and Greg Oakes (Cynthia); and his grandchildren, Alex, Summer, Riley, Keith, Jack, Liam, Erin, Patrick, Brady and Keegan. His siblings, Jack, Richard and Anne Marie, died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Monday (Jan. 13) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m., with interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Joyce Flynn (1945-2025)

Joyce A. Flynn, 79, a 54-year resident of Beacon and formerly of Brooklyn, died at her home on Jan. 3, surrounded by family members.

She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Brooklyn, the daughter of George and Anna (Meyers) Menghi. On Aug. 23, 1970, she married John F. Flynn Jr., who died in 1988.

Joyce worked for 20 years at the admissions office at St. Francis Hospital-The Turning Point in Beacon until her retirement in 2012. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church and a member and supporter of the Mount Beacon Incline Railway Restoration Society. Joyce loved music, especially Elvis and music from the 1950s.

Joyce had a great sense of humor and made everything fun, her family said. She was full of love for her family, friends, community, God and country and showed generosity to anyone who came into her life and treated everyone like family.

Joyce is survived by her children, Kathleen Clark (Matthew), John Flynn and Ellen Flynn; her grandchildren, Patrick Flynn, Michael Flynn and Maya Flynn; and her sister, Janice Bernard (Allan).

Her siblings, George Menghi, Richard Menghi, Elsie Anderson and Betty Hopkins; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Grace Brierley Flynn and John Flynn Sr.; and her brother-in-law, Eugene Flynn, died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Friday (Jan. 10) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation (hvhospice.org).

Carol McGovern (1947-2025)

Carolann “Carol” H. McGovern, 77, died Jan. 6 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with her husband and son at her side.

She was born May 3, 1947, in Beacon, the daughter of Nicholas and Nancy (Veneziale) Ferrone. After graduating from Beacon High School, she received a bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY New Paltz.

Carol worked as a teacher at St. Joachim School in Beacon and a case manager at Early Intervention. In September 1970, she married Paul “Winky” McGovern.

In addition to her husband of 54 years, Carol is survived by her son, Nicholas McGovern (Krista) and her granddaughter, Sofia Rose McGovern.

Her sister, Rosemarie Podloski; brother-in-law, George Podloski; and nephews, Peter Podloski and Anthony Podloski, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday (Jan. 10) at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.