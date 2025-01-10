Allows residents to monitor properties

The Dutchess County Clerk’s Office has launched Deed Watch, a service that allows residents to monitor their property for fraudulent recordings.

Registered users will receive email alerts if a deed or mortgage is recorded on their residential property. See apps.dutchessny.gov/Dutchess-Deed-Watch.

“Every time property theft is in the news, we receive calls from concerned citizens about title to their property,” County Clerk Brad Kendall said in a statement. “We hope to provide some peace of mind.”