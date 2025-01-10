First responders gathered at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Cold Spring on Jan. 3 to honor Chris Johanson, 56, who died Dec. 26. The Nelsonville resident had been a member of the Lake Mohegan Fire Department for 24 years.
