How They Voted (Congress)

Here is how our House members and New York’s two senators voted on select issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 10, as reported by Targeted News Service. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 37, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 41, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

Rules for 119th Congress

The House on Jan. 3, by a 215-209 vote, passed a resolution (H. Res. 5), sponsored by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), to adopt its rules for the 119th Congress. Measures included making it harder to remove the Speaker, the use of artificial intelligence by House staffers, having House members pay the cost of settling their discrimination lawsuits, and speeding consideration of a dozen different bills on immigration and other matters. A supporter, Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.), said the rules promoted a House “that is modernized and efficient yet accountable and transparent.” An opponent, Rep. James McGovern (D-Mass.), called the rules a move by Republicans “to double down on the dysfunction” of the 118th Congress.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Illegal Immigrants and Crime

The House on Jan. 7, by a 264-159 vote, passed the Laken Riley Act (H.R. 29), sponsored by Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.). The bill would require the Homeland Security Department to detain illegal aliens in the U.S. who have been arrested on theft charges, and authorize state governments to sue for legal remedies from the federal government for damages resulting from its failure to enforce immigration laws. Collins called the bill a way to give federal and local law enforcement “the tools to get these criminals out of our country and make our communities safer.” An opponent, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), said the bill “does nothing to address the real problems in our broken immigration system, all while ignoring basic due process and constitutional principles” for the immigrants who would be deported.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

International Criminal Court

The House on Jan. 9, by a 243-140 vote, passed the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act (H.R. 23), sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). The bill would require sanctions against foreigners who have helped the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest or prosecute U.S. residents or citizens of U.S. allies that have not consented to ICC jurisdiction over them. Roy said that without the bill, the U.S. would remain vulnerable to having its soldiers and other government workers targeted by the ICC. An opponent, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), said it showed an “intent on protecting Israeli politicians from scrutiny at the expense of maintaining the international order at large that we helped establish.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

SENATE

Illegal Aliens and Crime

The Senate on Jan. 9, by an 84-9 vote, passed a cloture motion to proceed to consideration of the Laken Riley Act (S. 5), sponsored by Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.). The bill would require the Homeland Security Department to detain illegal aliens in the U.S. who have been arrested on theft charges, and authorize state governments to sue for legal remedies from the federal government for damages resulting from its failure to enforce immigration laws. Britt said it “will help us save American lives” by removing criminal illegal aliens from the country.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 19), honoring the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter and commending Carter for his lifelong career of public service, humanitarian leadership, diplomacy, and courageous advocacy.