Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ Mayor Kathleen Foley opened the Wednesday (Jan. 8) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board with a tribute to Robert McCaffrey, who died Jan. 2. She described the lifelong resident, well-known real estate agent and former village trustee as a “generous local philanthropist, businessman and all-around great human being.”

■ The board discussed its schedule for commenting on the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The mayor and trustees, as well as standing boards such as planning and zoning, will submit comments to Greenplan, the consultant assisting with analyzing the DGEIS. The board expects to vote on Greenplan’s conclusions on Feb. 26, before the state’s March 4 deadline. Residents can submit comments to [email protected]. Virtual online hearings will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 14). See dub.sh/HHFT-jan-14.

During public comment, resident Peter Henderson questioned a statement in the DGEIS that the proposed HHFT is consistent with the 2012 Comprehensive Plan because it recommends a village riverwalk. He argued that the comp plan only recommends a riverwalk feasibility study, including regarding a segment from Dockside Park to Little Stony Point using the existing causeway. He asserted that HHFT has “determined that is not feasible” and instead advocates “an elevated concrete boardwalk.” Citing HHFT plans to drive 284 piles into the river to depths of 120 feet, Henderson said villagers don’t understand the impact the Fjord Trail will have on life in Cold Spring, adding that in the comp plan, residents ranked protecting flora and fauna and maintaining the shoreline in a natural state, “well above creating a riverwalk.”

■ Matt Jackson, the officer-in-charge of the Cold Spring Police Department, reported that larcenies, especially shoplifting, increased in the village last year between April and November. Jackson plans to meet with the Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways shop owners can work with police to reduce thefts.

■ Officers handled 128 calls for service in December, including 26 assists to emergency medical services and fire and police departments, 11 traffic stops and three assists to people in crisis.

■ The board approved a new contract between the village and the Police Benevolent Association effective June 1, 2024 through May 31, 2030. “The contract is a win/win for both parties, and ensures the village has a competitive recruiting edge,” Foley wrote on Thursday (Jan. 9) in an email. The six-year term, she said, will give the village more budget predictability than previous three-year contracts.

■ The Cold Spring Fire Co. reported responding to 235 calls in 2024, its 129th year of service. The top three volunteer responders were Stephen Etta (190 calls), Aaron Leonard (125) and Charlotte Brooks (101). Emphasizing the importance of the department to the community, Foley said, “When you dial 911, it’s your neighbors who respond.”

■ Applications for 2025 resident parking permits, which cost $50, are available at coldspringny.gov. Enforcement staff have been giving warnings but will soon begin issuing tickets.

■ Water Superintendent Matt Kroog reported that village reservoirs are at 93.17 percent capacity. The annual inspection of the dams, which had been postponed, is scheduled for Jan. 24.

■ The Historic District Review Board has adopted a new schedule: Applications must be submitted by the first of each month, and the board will meet on the third Tuesday.