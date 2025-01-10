What’s one of your restaurant pet peeves?
Not having all the orders arrive hot at the same time. ~Bob Blair, Philipstown
People staring at me when I walk in. ~Mari Ruiz, Beacon
Managers who don’t treat back-of-the-house staff with respect. ~Jay Arias, Beacon
One of my restaurant pet peeves is when a server starts to clear empty plates before everyone at the table has finished.
When my water isn’t refilled. [via Facebook]
When the check is presented and the table hasn’t been properly cleared.
When it’s too loud. [via Facebook]