Spoke out against Putnam Legislature decision

A Philipstown farmer who spoke out against the Putnam County Legislature’s decision not to add five farms to a special district has been removed from the Agriculture & Farmland Protection Board.

Jocelyn Apicello, who had been a board member since 2019 and its chair since 2022, was notified of her removal in a Dec. 31 memo from Paul Jonke, a legislator from Southeast who chaired the Legislature last year, to Neal Tomann, a Philipstown resident who is interim manager for the Soil & Water Conservation District.

Jonke did not give a reason for the removal and did not respond to a request for comment, but said in the memo, “I believe this to be in the best interest of Putnam County.” He cited a section of state law that gives county legislative chairs the power to appoint volunteer Ag Board members, but it does not specifically address their removal.

Apicello said on Sunday (Jan. 5) that the decision surprised her. “I didn’t expect it,” she said. “I don’t think it will solve the problem.”

The applicants had been recommended in a 9-2 vote by the Ag Board, which consists of six farmers and representatives from the Legislature; the Department of Planning, Development and Public Transportation; Real Property Tax Services Agency; Soil and Water Conservation District; and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County. The benefit of being in the Agricultural District include protecting farms from “unreasonable” local restrictions under a 1971 state law designed to preserve agriculture.

Despite the board approval, the applicants — all livestock or horse farms — failed to meet one or more of eight factors that the county determined in 2007 “shall be considered” for inclusion, Tomann told legislators in July.

Those factors include an on-site assessment by the board, the absence of local, state or federal violations and adherence to best practices. Tomann said that none of the properties met another factor, despite not growing crops — that each must contain at least 50 percent of “prime farmland and/or statewide important soils” in one of the first six of the state’s 10 classifications for soils.

During a public hearing before the Legislature’s vote, Apicello noted that the application to be included in the Agricultural District does not mention soil types as a criteria, and that the 2007 resolution only directed that the board “consider” the eight factors.

In addition to “arbitrarily and capriciously” interpreting those criteria, she said the Ag Board received pushback from the Legislature in 2022 when members proposed creating a one-page information sheet on the Agricultural District that could be distributed to the public and municipal officials. Since then, the board “has been shut out from any sorts of decision-making,” she said.

Members of the board were not notified about nor involved in crafting a proposal to require more information from applications, including site and stormwater protection plans and a soil analysis, Apicello said. She said she supports updating the application but not “rushing it through” without input.

“There’s clearly an anti-farming stance among some of the Ag Board members who happen to not be the farmers,” she said.

Although approved on Dec. 16 by the three legislators on the Physical Services Committee, the proposal was not on the agenda for the Legislature’s year-end meeting on Dec. 19. The day of the committee vote, one of the farmers rejected for inclusion, Daniel Honovich of Ridge Ranch in Patterson, sued the county and the Legislature in state court.

Honovich’s lawsuit alleges that the Legislature relied on a “blatantly incorrect” interpretation of state agricultural law when it rejected the applications.

A veterinarian, Honovich runs Ridge Ranch with his wife, Arielle, who has a degree in animal science and teaches special education for the Mahopac school district. The couple raises and breeds Scottish Highland, Brahman Gyr and Zebu cows for sale, along with chickens, goats, mini donkeys and rabbits. They also host tours, birthday parties, goat yoga and other activities.

“Making soil type a standalone disqualifying factor may have some merit when applied to a farm raising food crops,” but “is completely irrational when applied to a livestock farm,” Honovich said. He noted that many farms in the Agricultural District fail to meet the soil-type requirement.