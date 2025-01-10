$3,050,000

Philipstown 11 windy ridge

10 Windy Ridge, Philipstown
5 beds, 6.5 baths, 5,700 sq ft, 4.09-acre lot

$2,490,000

Philipstown 75 Indian Brook

75 Indian Brook Road, Philipstown
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,600 sq ft, 4.9-acre lot

$2,107,500

Philipstown 75 Oak Hollow

75 Oak Hollow, Philipstown
4 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,640 sq ft, 7.15-acre lot

$2,000,000

Beacon 11 Creek Drive

11 Creek Drive, Unit 102, Beacon
3 beds, 3.5+ baths, 4,559 sq ft

$1,600,000

Philipstown 221 Indian Brook

221 Indian Brook Road, Philipstown
2 beds, 3 bath, 3,922 sq ft, 2.25-acre lot

$1,455,000

Philipstown 58 Moog Road

58 Moog Road, Philipstown
4 beds, 3 bath, 4,087 sq ft, 4.01-acre lot

$1,450,000

Philipstown 230 jaycox

230 Jaycox Road, Philipstown
4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,531 sq ft, 3.83-acre lot

$1,210,000

Beacon 43 ackerman

43 Ackerman St., Beacon
3 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,261 sq ft, 0.14-acre lot

$1,117,000

37 N. Elm St., Beacon

37 N. Elm St., Beacon
4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,260 sq ft, 0.15-acre lot

Related stories:

Students Must Store Phones

Local School Funding at Risk Under Federal Review

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.