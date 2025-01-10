$3,050,000
10 Windy Ridge, Philipstown
5 beds, 6.5 baths, 5,700 sq ft, 4.09-acre lot
$2,490,000
75 Indian Brook Road, Philipstown
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,600 sq ft, 4.9-acre lot
$2,107,500
75 Oak Hollow, Philipstown
4 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,640 sq ft, 7.15-acre lot
$2,000,000
11 Creek Drive, Unit 102, Beacon
3 beds, 3.5+ baths, 4,559 sq ft
$1,600,000
221 Indian Brook Road, Philipstown
2 beds, 3 bath, 3,922 sq ft, 2.25-acre lot
$1,455,000
58 Moog Road, Philipstown
4 beds, 3 bath, 4,087 sq ft, 4.01-acre lot
$1,450,000
230 Jaycox Road, Philipstown
4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,531 sq ft, 3.83-acre lot
$1,210,000
43 Ackerman St., Beacon
3 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,261 sq ft, 0.14-acre lot
$1,117,000
37 N. Elm St., Beacon
4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,260 sq ft, 0.15-acre lot
