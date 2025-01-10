Promotes longtime state Senate staffer

State Sen. Rob Rolison, whose district includes the Highlands, on Monday (Jan. 6) named Lydia Biskup as his chief of staff.

Biskup, formerly director of district operations, succeeds Dain Pascocello, who left to become chief of staff to Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne.

From 2015 to 2022, Biskup was director of district operations for former state Sen. Sue Serino, now the Dutchess County executive. The Poughkeepsie resident also worked as a senior vice president of merchandising at Loehmann’s in New York City and taught fashion at Marist University for 17 years.