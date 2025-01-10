Will lead troop that covers Dutchess, Putnam

The New York State Police has named Major Mark Nielson as commander of Troop K, which covers Putnam, Dutchess, Westchester and Columbia counties.

Nielson, 51, succeeds Major Kathryne Rhode, who was appointed staff inspector in the Professional Standards Bureau at headquarters in Albany.

Nielson, who grew up in New Paltz and graduated from SUNY Ulster, lives in Gardiner. He has been with the State Police for 22 years and was formerly an Ulster County deputy sheriff and Town of Ulster police officer.

