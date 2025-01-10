Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 11

Visionaries: Double Header Arts

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

View works in all mediums curated by the Bannerman Castle Trust and the Towne Crier. Through Feb. 23.

SAT 11

Emma McDonald Diamond

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

In her solo experimental photography show, The Thief, the artist explores the emotional state of becoming a mother. Through Feb. 1.

SAT 11

Ilse Schreiber-Noll

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Schreiber-Noll’s woodcuts are on view in the Beacon Room while Fresh Start: The Promise of New Beginnings, a group show by members, fills Galleries 1 and 2. Through Feb. 2.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 11

Concert for Kids

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Mr. Corbitt will perform an interactive show for children ages 8 and younger.

SAT 11

Rest and Restore

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This is the first in a series of “de-stress” sessions for teens. Make aromatherapy eye pillows and learn methods to relax.

SAT 11

Inside Out 2

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to watch the 2024 animated sequel about the emotions of a teenage girl. Registration recommended.





FRI 17

Fame The Musical Jr.

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players Younger Company (grades 5 to 8) will stage the hit musical about a performing arts school in New York City in the 1980s. Also SAT 18. Tickets sold at the door.

SAT 18

Musical Stories for Kids

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Daniel Kelly will combine music and storytelling for children ages 4 to 8 as he retells the “stone soup” story.

SUN 19

One Earth So Green and Round

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

bit.ly/earthsogreenhcc

Puppeteer Lydia Adams Davis, accompanied by Elly Wininger, will perform songs of nature. Registration required. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

Pontoon

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Rick Ehrstin will perform his one-man show about customized pontoon boats, growing older and possibilities for wonder. Cost: $25





SAT 11

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Tamar Vezirian, Kate Greathead, Gastor Almonte, Carly Ciarrocchi, Ajay G and Gabe Mollica are the storytellers this month. Cost: $25

FRI 17

Patrice: The Movie

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Depot Docs will screen this documentary about a disabled couple who wants to marry but faces losing the benefits they need to survive. The director and producer will answer questions after the film. Cost: $25





TALKS & TOURS

SUN 12

Power, Politics and the Presidency

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

David Goldberg, a constitutional lawyer who has represented 150 cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, will discuss with journalist Jane Spencer the court’s role in shaping U.S. law and its implications. Free

WED 15

Dream Song

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Composer and pianist Daniel Kelly and singer and songwriter Tara O’Grady will collaborate with the audience to make a “soundtrack for your dreams.” Cost: $15 donation

THURS 16

Chopping Wood

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

David Bernz will be joined by his son, Jacob, as he shares stories about Pete Seeger from his new book and leads a sing-a-long.



SAT 18

Fat Talk

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Virginia Sole-Smith will be joined by cookbook writer Amy Palanjian to discuss her book about the impact of body shaming and diet culture.

COMMUNITY

TUES 14

HHFT Hearing

2 & 6 p.m. Via Webex

dub.sh/HHFT-jan-14

Register to listen and/or comment on the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) for the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail during these public forums hosted by New York State Parks.

TUES 14

Haldane Superintendent Search Forum

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | haldaneschool.org

Provide input during this focus group for parents and community members on what qualities are needed in a new Haldane school district leader.

THURS 16

Dance Workshops for Seniors

BEACON

11 a.m. Friendship Center

1 Forrestal Heights

Anna Brady Marcus will kick off a weekly series of dance-step classes. Free

THURS 16

Community Puzzle Swap

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Drop off a puzzle and take home a new one.

THURS 16

Beacon Photo Club

BEACON

6:30 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | beaconphotoclub.com

Share your work, get feedback and hang out with other photography lovers at this monthly gathering.

SAT 18

Skill Swap

COLD SPRING

1 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Share a skill or learn new ones with friends and neighbors. Sign up to teach a mini-session or register to attend one.

SAT 18

Lantern-Making Workshop

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 11

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen, his son Ben and other musicians will perform songs from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 11

The Stephen Clair Transmissions

BEACON

8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

The group will play music from its recent release, Transmissions.

SUN 12

The Cann Duo

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle kicks off its annual piano festival with sisters Kimberly and Michelle Cann playing a program that will include works by Mendelssohn, Leibowitz, Bach, Beethoven and Ravel. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





SUN 12

The McKrells

BEACON

6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band merges American Celtic music with a bluegrass edge. The show was rescheduled from Dec. 20. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 17

Low Fiction

BEACON

7 p.m. Denning’s Point Distillery

10 N Chestnut St.

denningspointdistillery.com

The band will be joined by King in Yellow for a heavy metal show. Cost: $10 donation

FRI 17

Key of Q is Unstoppable

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The LGBTQ+ a capella group will perform songs of resilience and resistance. Cost: $15

FRI 17

Guy Davis

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues artist will play songs from his latest release, The Legend of Sugarbelly. Robinson Treacher opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 18

The Nelsonvillians

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Dave and Carolyn Llewellyn, Sandy McKelvey and other local musicians will play sets of original and cover songs. Cost: $25

SAT 18

The Best of the Beatles

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band focuses on the Beatles’ music from 1966 to 1970. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 19

Brickyard Saints

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from its album Cobblestone. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

VISUAL ART

SAT 11

Annual Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The exhibit will showcase work in all mediums by art center members. Through Jan. 26.

SUN 12

Mary Fetherolf

MAHOPAC

2 – 4 p.m. Mahopac Library

668 Route 6 | mahopaclibrary.org

The Beacon artist will exhibit paintings through Feb. 4.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SUN 12

Beekeeping for Not-Yet Beekeepers

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Learn everything about setting up a hive. Cost: $20

THURS 16

The Devil’s Element

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike

caryinstitute.org

Dan Egan will discuss his book about phosphorus, “a source of great bounty — and now great peril — all over the world.” Also via Zoom.



CIVIC

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 13

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 15

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov