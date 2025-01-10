Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 11
Visionaries: Double Header Arts
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
View works in all mediums curated by the Bannerman Castle Trust and the Towne Crier. Through Feb. 23.
SAT 11
Emma McDonald Diamond
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
In her solo experimental photography show, The Thief, the artist explores the emotional state of becoming a mother. Through Feb. 1.
SAT 11
Ilse Schreiber-Noll
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Schreiber-Noll’s woodcuts are on view in the Beacon Room while Fresh Start: The Promise of New Beginnings, a group show by members, fills Galleries 1 and 2. Through Feb. 2.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
Concert for Kids
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Mr. Corbitt will perform an interactive show for children ages 8 and younger.
SAT 11
Rest and Restore
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This is the first in a series of “de-stress” sessions for teens. Make aromatherapy eye pillows and learn methods to relax.
SAT 11
Inside Out 2
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to watch the 2024 animated sequel about the emotions of a teenage girl. Registration recommended.
FRI 17
Fame The Musical Jr.
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players Younger Company (grades 5 to 8) will stage the hit musical about a performing arts school in New York City in the 1980s. Also SAT 18. Tickets sold at the door.
SAT 18
Musical Stories for Kids
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Daniel Kelly will combine music and storytelling for children ages 4 to 8 as he retells the “stone soup” story.
SUN 19
One Earth So Green and Round
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
bit.ly/earthsogreenhcc
Puppeteer Lydia Adams Davis, accompanied by Elly Wininger, will perform songs of nature. Registration required. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
Pontoon
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Rick Ehrstin will perform his one-man show about customized pontoon boats, growing older and possibilities for wonder. Cost: $25
SAT 11
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Tamar Vezirian, Kate Greathead, Gastor Almonte, Carly Ciarrocchi, Ajay G and Gabe Mollica are the storytellers this month. Cost: $25
FRI 17
Patrice: The Movie
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Depot Docs will screen this documentary about a disabled couple who wants to marry but faces losing the benefits they need to survive. The director and producer will answer questions after the film. Cost: $25
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 12
Power, Politics and the Presidency
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
David Goldberg, a constitutional lawyer who has represented 150 cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, will discuss with journalist Jane Spencer the court’s role in shaping U.S. law and its implications. Free
WED 15
Dream Song
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Composer and pianist Daniel Kelly and singer and songwriter Tara O’Grady will collaborate with the audience to make a “soundtrack for your dreams.” Cost: $15 donation
THURS 16
Chopping Wood
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
David Bernz will be joined by his son, Jacob, as he shares stories about Pete Seeger from his new book and leads a sing-a-long.
SAT 18
Fat Talk
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Virginia Sole-Smith will be joined by cookbook writer Amy Palanjian to discuss her book about the impact of body shaming and diet culture.
COMMUNITY
TUES 14
HHFT Hearing
2 & 6 p.m. Via Webex
dub.sh/HHFT-jan-14
Register to listen and/or comment on the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) for the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail during these public forums hosted by New York State Parks.
TUES 14
Haldane Superintendent Search Forum
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | haldaneschool.org
Provide input during this focus group for parents and community members on what qualities are needed in a new Haldane school district leader.
THURS 16
Dance Workshops for Seniors
BEACON
11 a.m. Friendship Center
1 Forrestal Heights
Anna Brady Marcus will kick off a weekly series of dance-step classes. Free
THURS 16
Community Puzzle Swap
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Drop off a puzzle and take home a new one.
THURS 16
Beacon Photo Club
BEACON
6:30 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | beaconphotoclub.com
Share your work, get feedback and hang out with other photography lovers at this monthly gathering.
SAT 18
Skill Swap
COLD SPRING
1 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Share a skill or learn new ones with friends and neighbors. Sign up to teach a mini-session or register to attend one.
SAT 18
Lantern-Making Workshop
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 11
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen, his son Ben and other musicians will perform songs from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 11
The Stephen Clair Transmissions
BEACON
8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
The group will play music from its recent release, Transmissions.
SUN 12
The Cann Duo
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle kicks off its annual piano festival with sisters Kimberly and Michelle Cann playing a program that will include works by Mendelssohn, Leibowitz, Bach, Beethoven and Ravel. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 12
The McKrells
BEACON
6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band merges American Celtic music with a bluegrass edge. The show was rescheduled from Dec. 20. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 17
Low Fiction
BEACON
7 p.m. Denning’s Point Distillery
10 N Chestnut St.
denningspointdistillery.com
The band will be joined by King in Yellow for a heavy metal show. Cost: $10 donation
FRI 17
Key of Q is Unstoppable
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The LGBTQ+ a capella group will perform songs of resilience and resistance. Cost: $15
FRI 17
Guy Davis
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues artist will play songs from his latest release, The Legend of Sugarbelly. Robinson Treacher opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 18
The Nelsonvillians
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Dave and Carolyn Llewellyn, Sandy McKelvey and other local musicians will play sets of original and cover songs. Cost: $25
SAT 18
The Best of the Beatles
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band focuses on the Beatles’ music from 1966 to 1970. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 19
Brickyard Saints
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from its album Cobblestone. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
VISUAL ART
SAT 11
Annual Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The exhibit will showcase work in all mediums by art center members. Through Jan. 26.
SUN 12
Mary Fetherolf
MAHOPAC
2 – 4 p.m. Mahopac Library
668 Route 6 | mahopaclibrary.org
The Beacon artist will exhibit paintings through Feb. 4.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SUN 12
Beekeeping for Not-Yet Beekeepers
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Learn everything about setting up a hive. Cost: $20
THURS 16
The Devil’s Element
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike
caryinstitute.org
Dan Egan will discuss his book about phosphorus, “a source of great bounty — and now great peril — all over the world.” Also via Zoom.
CIVIC
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 13
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 15
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
