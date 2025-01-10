GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon won its third straight Battle of the Tunnel over Haldane, 42-26, on Tuesday (Jan. 7). Lila Burke scored 14 points and Rayana Taylor added 11.

Photos by Cadence Heeter







































Beacon won the junior varsity contest, 34-19.

Photos by Cadence Heeter

























































Earlier, Beacon fell to John Jay East Fishkill, 56-45, on Jan. 2 but recorded a league win with a forfeit by Fallsburg on Wednesday (Jan. 8). The Bulldogs (3-4) host Liberty today (Jan. 10) at 4:30 p.m., visit Marlboro on Saturday, host Middletown at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 14) and travel to Port Jervis on Thursday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon opened 2025 with a win, knocking off John Jay East Fishkill, 70-65, on Monday (Jan. 6). Michai Thompson led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Marciano Rodriguez had 19, plus 11 rebounds. Beacon (7-4) traveled to Liberty on Thursday (Jan. 9) and will visit Monticello on Saturday and Burke Catholic on Tuesday.

WRESTLING — Beacon placed ninth at the Jamie Mormile Invitational Tournament in Ravena on Jan. 4. Jude Betancourt won the 152-pound class with a pin in the title round, and fellow 152-pounder Caeleb Smith placed seventh. Avery Davis placed third in the 170-pound class and Brody Timm was fifth in the 190-pound class. Beacon also scored a league win on Jan. 2 over Wallkill, 44-27. The Bulldogs (2-2) took on Cornwall on Jan. 8 and will battle Pine Bush on Thursday (Jan. 16).

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon notched its first win of the season, knocking off Valley Central, 87-82, on Tuesday (Jan. 7). Fionn Fehilly, Gavin Troiano and Kiran Kumar each won two gold medals. The Bulldogs (1-4) will take on Rhinebeck on Thursday (Jan. 16).

WINTER TRACK — At the Armory Hispanic Games on Jan. 3 and 4, Beacon placed fifth in the 4×400 (3:52.23) and fourth in the 4×800 (9:35.64). Elijah Epps placed fifth in the long jump at 18-9.25 and Jayden Mihalchik was seventh in the pole vault (9-0) and ninth in the shot put (36-7). For the girls, Katherine Ruffy placed ninth in the shot put (25-2) and 10th in the long jump (14-10.5) and Khloe Franklin was ninth in the 55-meter hurdles (10.53). Beacon will compete today (Jan. 10) in the Suffern Invitational.

BOWLING — Both the boys’ and girls’ squads fell 5-0 to Kingston, each falling to 1-6 on the season. Both squads battled Marlboro on Thursday (Jan. 9) and will take on Port Jervis on Tuesday (Jan. 14).