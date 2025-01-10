GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — In the annual Battle of the Tunnel game on Monday (Jan. 6), at Beacon, the Bulldogs prevailed, 42-26.

Beacon’s full-court press caused Haldane problems offensively, although the Blue Devils cut into a 26-8 halftime deficit to get within 12 points in the second half.

Beacon won the junior varsity contest, 34-19.

“The message in the locker room at halftime was just that we have to go out and play hard, and they absolutely answered that call,” said first-year Coach Scott Timpano. The Blue Devils were led by Marisa Peters with 12 points and Kayla Ruggiero with six.

Haldane (2-4) hosted Hastings on Thursday and travels to Bronxville on Monday (Jan. 13) before hosting North Salem at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After playing their first four games on the road, Haldane hosted Briarcliff on Tuesday (Jan. 7) but lost, 48-43.

The game was a defensive battle. Briarcliff took a six-point lead into the second quarter and, with less than two minutes left in the half, extended the lead to 11.

Down seven points in the third quarter, the Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run with baskets from Fallou Faye and four quick points from Connor Keegan. The fourth quarter began with Haldane behind by three, 32-29, but the Blue Devils couldn’t take the lead. Zane Del Pozo finished with 11 points, followed by Luke Bozsik (9) and Nate Stickle (8).

Haldane (3-2) was on the road on Thursday (Jan. 9) at Pearl River. It will host Rye Neck at 7:15 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 13) before traveling to North Salem on Wednesday.

WINTER TRACK — On Monday (Jan. 6), at The Armory in New York City, Haldane won the league championship for the first time in school history.

The boys’ team finished with 192.5 points, easily distancing itself from Hamilton, Putnam Valley, Croton-Harmon and North Salem. The girls’ team also won easily, with 176 points.

The boys had nine first-place finishes: Owen Powers in the 3,200-meters and 1-mile run, Jack Illian in the 1,000-meters, James Frommer in the 600-meters, Milo Pearsall in the long jump, Silas Emig in the high jump and Jake Thomas in the shot put. The boys also won the 4×200 and 4×400 relays.

The girls won five events: Clara Schmitt in the 55-meter hurdles, Ashley Sousa in the 1,000-meters, Anna Nelson in the long jump and Near Selvilla in the high jump. They also won the 4×800 relay. The next meet will be Thursday (Jan. 16) at Arlington.

HALL OF FAME — Haldane High School is accepting nominations through April 1 for its Athletic Hall of Fame. See haldaneschool.org/athletics/hall-of-fame.