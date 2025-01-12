Select incidents from December

Beacon police officers responded to 572 calls, including 19 auto crashes and 31 domestic disputes.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Officers responded to Main Street for a report of a sideswipe auto accident.

Monday, Dec. 2

Nevaeh A. Rosa, 23, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Cross Street reported a lost license plate.

Officers and the Mental Health America behavioral specialist responded at 2 p.m. to a call for a welfare check on a female on Wolcott Avenue. The woman, who was calm but incoherent, produced a kitchen knife from her pocket, held it to her own throat and slowly retreated into the All-In-One Food Mart. Officers evacuated an employee and engaged with the woman, who was largely unresponsive. After she dropped the knife, she was taken into custody and found to have what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound to her stomach. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical and mental health evaluation.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

A caller on Long Dock Road reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Saturday, Dec. 7

A caller on Main Street reported a stolen phone.

Sunday, Dec. 8

A caller on Mason Circle reported being the victim of fraud.

Robert E. Morganfield, 55, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant and also charged with aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

Thursday, Dec. 12

A caller on Ralph Street reported a vehicle parked for several hours with flashers on. The vehicle was ticketed and impounded.

Friday, Dec. 13

A caller on Tompkins Avenue reported graffiti on a real-estate sign.

Officers responded to a call regarding a dispute on Hastings Drive between an employer and employee.

After a call for a welfare check on West Center Street, Roman Karuso, 25, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Saturday, Dec. 14

After a traffic stop on Route 9D, Michael G. Conor, 33, of Frederick, Maryland, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A caller on Colonial Drive reported the theft of a food delivery.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

A caller on Colonial Road reported being the victim of a social media scam.

Thursday, Dec. 19

After a call on Wolcott Avenue of an unwanted party, Lauren DeLuca, 35, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

A caller on Iris Circle reported that someone was in his residence. Caller later verified that it was a family member who has permission to be on premises.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

A caller on Beekman Street reported damage to his car from a hit and run. Offender was contacted and issued tickets for the incident.

Saturday, Dec. 28

After a report of property damage on Cliff Street, Tarran M. McElroy, 39, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.

Monday, Dec. 30

Officers assisted the fire department on Fishkill Avenue to gain entry to a flooded property.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion. The Beacon Police Department posts an abbreviated daily blotter online, as does the New York State Police (Troop K, Zone 2).