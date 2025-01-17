Retailer says online shopping finally too much

After offering an eclectic mix of handcrafted home goods and gifts for 27 years, Archipelago at Home will close its doors in Cold Spring at the end of this month.

Owner Tim Chevtaikin said he can’t compete any longer with online shopping, notably Amazon. “Everyone shops online now,” he said.

The ever-increasing cost of doing business was also a factor. “Everything only goes up, never down,” including rent, bank charges, credit card and terminal charges and stock.

He said he also observed a change in shoppers. “Cold Spring used to be a shopping destination, with antique shops, boutiques and clothing stores,” he said. “People came here because they knew there was merchandise you couldn’t find everywhere else. Times change, things shift.”

In addition, “the winter months can be brutal,” he said. “It’s tough if you don’t take advantage of the summer through the Christmas season.” However, he has seen an uptick in foot traffic during the colder months. “People come here more during the winter than before,” he said. “No one used to come here then.”

Chevtaikin named his business long before it existed. Before moving to Cold Spring, he worked as a makeup artist in New York City. “No matter where I lived there, including for years in Hell’s Kitchen, I always made my home into something not normal, something creative,” he said.

Visiting friends noticed his talent and encouraged him to open a store. He compiled a list of 100 possibilities for names but always returned to Archipelago, adding At Home to distinguish it.

He had a name but needed a location. New York City was too costly, so Chevtaikin researched up-and-coming Hudson Valley locations, including Beacon, Peekskill and Newburgh. “I picked Cold Spring because the train stops right here, and I didn’t have a car!” he said.

He opened in 1998 in what had formerly been a lingerie shop in the building now occupied by The Blue Olive and the Buster Levi Gallery. Two years later, Pizza and Stuff closed at 119 Main and Chevtaikin moved Archipelago to its current location.

Chevtaikin said he enjoyed helping people decorate their homes. “I’ve seen people not pregnant, then pregnant, then have kids in college,” he said. “Many have become friends.” Some people who dropped into his shop on a day trip later moved to the village “because they want to have kids, they want a house, they want a dog.”

Chevtaikin has been heartened by the number of people who have dropped by to wish him well. “They say I’m a staple here, an icon on Main Street, and how much they’re going to miss me, “ he said. “But I tell them, life goes on and things change, times change.”

He does not see another retail store ahead. He plans to sell any remaining stock from his home after he locks up the shop for the last time. “I’m sorry to leave, but I’m a jack-of-all-trades, and when a door closes, another opens,” he said. “I don’t want to jinx anything, but I have several things in the works.”

Asked if he has any advice for other Main Street shopkeepers, Chevtaikin said: “There are a lot of successful shop owners here — I’d just say keep on doing what you’re doing.”