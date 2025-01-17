SHARPSHOOTERS — Seven boys and girls advanced to district competition in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship after winning their age divisions on Jan. 10 in the local contest hosted by Loretto Council No. 536 at the Philipstown Recreation Center. Front row: Alivia Amato (age 10), Cormac Cotter (9), Halcyon Darhansoff (11). Back row: Natalia Corless (12), Diarmuid Cotter (11), Bennett McConville (10) and Jack Fitzgerald (14).

HELPING HAND — Parker Larsen, a sophomore at Haldane High School, was recognized by the school board and the Putnam County Police Benevolent Association for stepping in to help another student in need. While walking home, Parker encountered a young student who had lost his way. Not recognizing the student’s address, Parker called the school and waited until elementary school Principal Christine Jamin arrived to help.

PHILIPSTOWN VISIT — Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne held his final constituent forum of the year in December at Nelsonville Village Hall. The topics included protecting wildlife along Fishkill Road, sales tax, the county budget, school bus safety and crosswalks and extending the public comment period for the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail’s environmental impact statement. Byrne said he again plans in 2025 to hold a constituent forum in every town in the county.

STUDENTS OF MONTH — On Dec. 11, the Beacon Elks Lodge No. 1493 recognized three students of the month at Haldane Middle School for their hard work, helpfulness and leadership. Teo Bon Tempo, Owen Mekeel and Devin Byrne each received a certificate and gift card from Cold Spring Pizza. The boys are shown with Cathy Oken (left) and Jeanine McCauley (right) of the Elks.

Photos provided