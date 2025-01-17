James Osekoski (1947-2025)

James J. Osekoski, 77, a Beacon resident since 1972, died Jan. 10 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Yonkers on Jan. 12, 1947, the son of Joseph and Margaret (Kocur) Osekoski. In 1965, he graduated from Charles E. Gorton High School, where he participated in the ROTC program.

After earning his college degree from Westchester Community College, James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and was stationed at bases throughout the world, including in Utah, Colorado, Texas and Japan. He achieved the rank of sergeant before his discharge in 1972 and continued as a reservist until 1974.

James worked as a civil engineer for the City of Yonkers for nearly 30 years, until his retirement in 2002.

On Dec. 15, 1968, he married Jean O’Reardon at the Church of St. Joseph in Bronxville.

James attended St. Joachim Church in Beacon and enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, skiing, cooking and baking. He was well-known for his cheesecake. He was a good soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, his family said.

Along with his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his son, Paul Osekoski (Dawn) of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Brooke and Liam Osekoski; and his sisters, Mary McElrath (Dave) and Monica Bunnenberg (Gil). His brother, Joseph Osekoski, and sister-in-law, Kathy Osekoski, died earlier.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 18) at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, 1089 Main St., Fishkill, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Julio Ramos Jr. (1979-2025)

Julio Ramos Jr., 45, died Jan. 7.

He was born May 9, 1979, in Miami, the son of Julio Ramos and Carmen Valentin Sanchez.

Julio was a mechanic and handyman. He loved cars, especially racing cars. He also enjoyed Batman.

Along with mother and stepfather, Jose Rivas, Julio is survived by his children, Julio Ramos Jr., Enrique Ramos and Elizabeth Ramos; his longtime companion, Elizabeth Camacho; and his siblings, Jennifer Ramos, Eric Ramos and Luis Ortiz.

Rosemarie Rinaldi (1930-2025)

Rosemarie Y. Rinaldi, 94, a longtime resident of Peekskill and Cold Spring who moved to Beacon in 2019 to be closer to her family, died Jan. 10.

She was born Jan. 30, 1930, in the Bronx, the daughter of Michael and Catherine (Negri) Lauria.

On Jan. 22, 1950, she married Joseph Rinaldi, who died in 2002.

Rosemarie had a zest for life and love for people from all walks of life, her family said. She held many jobs, including being a stay-at-home mom, a cashier at the Five and Dime Store, a real-estate agent, a secretary at Lazar’s car dealership, a hostess at the Cracker Barrel, and a breakfast attendant at the Holiday Inn Express in Fishkill.

Out of all her positions, she said she enjoyed the restaurant business the most. She worked at multiple restaurants in Peekskill, because she loved the idea of bringing people together over a good meal and conversation.

Rosemarie is survived by her sons, Michael Rinaldi (Lillian), Joseph Rinaldi and Richard Rinaldi (Patty); her grandchildren, Bryan Rinaldi (Venessa), Richard Rinaldi, Leanna Rinaldi and Merilyn Rinaldi; her great-grandchildren, Ella, Riley and Braden; and her large extended family, including Phyllis Rinaldi, Pattyanne Gunzel (Jimmy) and June Rinaldi. Her twin sisters, Marie and Anne Lauria, and her grandson, Michael Rinaldi, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 15 at St. Mary Mother of the Church in Fishkill, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery in Cortlandt. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children (shrinerschildrens.org).

Fred Timpanaro (1942-2025)

Ferdinand J. “Fred” Timpanaro, 82, died Jan. 13 with his wife of 36 years, Bonnie, at his side.

He was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, the son of Victor and Mildred (Iannone) Timpanaro. He worked as a truck driver for Kraft Foods, and in his younger years worked as a Capital police officer for New Jersey State. He was known as a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed crossword puzzles, the New York Daily News and Devil Dogs.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Robin, Freddy and Carmela Timpanaro; his stepdaughter, Krystal Marello (Chris); and his grandchildren, Bryan and Brandon. He was “Paaaw” to his grandson and best friend, Sean, and is also survived by his great-grandaughters Francesca and Valentina. His son, Joseph Timpanaro, died earlier.

Friends may call on Friday (Jan. 17) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring.