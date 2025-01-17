Schedule appointment or risk $250 fine

Beacon residents will soon receive a second notice reminding them to have a radio transmitter replaced on their water meter.

The project to improve the meters, which began last year, is 65 percent complete and expected to be finished by August, City Administrator Chris White said. Once upgraded, the meters will use a cloud-based connection to provide real-time water usage readings.

Residents must schedule the upgrade within 30 days of receiving the notice or have a $250 surcharge added to their water bill, White said. Appointments can be made at vepometering.com or by calling 877-860-8376. There is no cost.