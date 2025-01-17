Because of global warming, maple syrup season seems to come earlier each year. Jarren Vink of Vink Farm in Philipstown, shown below with his daughters, Willa and Birdie, started tapping trees to make syrup on Jan. 10, the earliest harvest since his first in 2017. (Typically, maples are tapped in February.) Forty gallons of sap produces a gallon of syrup.

