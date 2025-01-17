Louise M. Allen, 83, of Cold Spring, died Jan. 15 at Yorktown Rehabilitation.

She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in New York City, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Cella) Nobile. Louise worked as a secretary at Texaco in Glenham and Powers Insurance in Garrison. She retired in 1994 from IBM in East Fishkill as an executive secretary.

She married Jack Allen on Nov. 18, 1962, at Our Lady of Loretto.

Along with her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her children, Jack Allen Jr. (Kristen) and Shelly Pidala (Jimmy); her grandchildren, Makenzie Eyler, Jimmy Pidala Jr., Jack Allen III and Christopher Pidala (Hannah); her great-grandchildren, Ella, Sadie and Calvin; and her brother, Robert Nobile. Her siblings, Joseph Nobile and Charles Nobile, died earlier.

Family and friends may call on Saturday (Jan. 18) from 10 to 12:30 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 (ladyofloretto.org).