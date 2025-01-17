Accident closed lanes in both directions

A 74-year-old Beacon man was killed in a collision with a tractor trailer truck on Route 9 in southern Philipstown on Friday (Jan. 17). The crash closed both lanes of the highway for nearly eight hours.

Norton Segarra was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The truck driver, Glen Cochran, 60, of Milford, Connecticut, was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, just south of the intersection with Route 403, near Graymoor, at 1:30 p.m., the sheriff said.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit determined that Segarra was driving southbound when he crossed the center line and collided with the truck. The road remained closed until 9:30 p.m.

Segarra’s family and friends will gather on Tuesday (Jan. 28) from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 29) at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery.