Congressman collecting cards at Newburgh office

Rep. Pat Ryan, whose district includes Beacon, has launched his third annual Valentines for Vets initiative, inviting residents to drop off cards at his Newburgh office to deliver to veterans and their caregivers.

In 2023, Ryan delivered over 9,000 valentines to the Castle Point VA and Vassar Brothers hospitals, Hudson River Housing and veterans service organizations.

Participants are asked to mail valentines to Ryan’s office at 605 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550, by Feb. 7, or deliver them by Feb. 11. If contributing multiple cards, include a sheet of paper with a count.