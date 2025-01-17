Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
MLK JR. DAY
SUN 19
The Trials of Constance Baker Motley
GARRISON
11 a.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
highlandschapel.org
In this event hosted by the Highlands Chapel, Connie Royster will discuss her aunt, Constance Baker Motley (1921-2005), a lawyer, federal judge and state senator who played a major role in the Civil Rights movement.
MON 20
Singing Parade
BEACON
8:30 a.m. Springfield Baptist
8 Mattie Cooper Square
Enjoy a continental breakfast and opening ceremony at the church before the annual parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Bring signs that reflect King’s beliefs. After the parade, a program at the church will include speakers and music, followed by lunch.
MON 20
Civil Rights Icons
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Raymond Brown will discuss the groundbreaking work of his grandparents, Raymond Pace Alexander and Sadie T.M. Alexander, who earned Ivy League law degrees in the 1920s and became deeply engaged in the Civil Rights movement.
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Skill Swap
COLD SPRING
1 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Share a skill or learn new ones with friends and neighbors. Sign up to teach a mini-session or register to attend one.
SAT 18
Lantern-Making Workshop
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.
WED 22
Aging at Home
GARRISON
2:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about the programs offered by Philipstown Aging at Home.
FRI 24
Sunset Family Hike
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Families with young children are invited to gather for story time, followed by a guided hike at Little Stony Point. Register online.
FRI 24
Drawing Night with Summer Pierre
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Bring your own materials to this monthly gathering for adults and older children accompanied by a parent or guardian.
SUN 26
Lantern Workshop
BEACON
1 & 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Musical Stories for Kids
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Daniel Kelly will retell the “Stone Soup” story for children ages 4 to 8.
SAT 18
Fame The Musical Jr.
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players Younger Company (grades 5 to 8) will stage the hit musical about a performing arts school in New York City in the 1980s. Tickets sold at the door.
SUN 19
One Earth So Green and Round
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
bit.ly/earthsogreenhcc
Puppeteer Lydia Adams Davis, accompanied by Elly Wininger, will perform songs of nature. Registration required. Free
WED 22
Learn Cat Language
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 4 and older can gain a deeper understanding of the felines they know.
FRI 24
Minute to Win It Challenge
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Teens can test their skills and speed in this fun game, solo or in teams.
FRI 24
Jungle Book Kids
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Fourth- and fifth-grade actors will stage this musical about a child raised in the jungle by animal friends. Cost: $5 donation
SAT 25
Buster Keaton Films
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Pianist Tomomi Sato will accompany the silent films One Week and The Balloonatic at this Classics for Kids program. Cost: $15 (free for children)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Fat Talk
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Virginia Sole-Smith will be joined by cookbook writer Amy Palanjian to discuss her book about the impact of body shaming and diet culture.
TUES 21
Health Insurance Navigation
GARRISON
10 a.m. – Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library will host this event every third Tuesday to provide assistance with anything related to the New York state health marketplace insurance, including signup and renewals.
THURS 23
Story to Shelf
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Kristen Holt Browning (Ordinary Devotion) and Danny Goodman (Amerikaland) will read from their novels and discuss how to get published.
SUN 26
Collage Your Troubles Away
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | bit.ly/beahivecollage1-25
Work with paper, images and textures to release stress and anxiety. Cost: $20
VISUAL ART
SAT 25
Steve McQueen Symposium|
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dia Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Throughout the day, Solveig Nelson, Michael Veal, Zoë Hopkins and Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa will discuss McQueen’s immersive installation, “Bass.” Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon residents)
SAT 25
Evergreen Minds Workshop
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | dub.sh/evergreen-dia
The nonprofit will host a workshop for people living with dementia and their caregivers focused on creative responses to works by Andy Warhol. Register online. Free
MUSIC
SAT 18
The Nelsonvillians
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Dave and Carolyn Llewellyn, Sandy McKelvey and other local musicians will play sets of original and cover songs. Cost: $25
SAT 18
The Best of the Beatles
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band focuses on Beatles music from 1966 to 1970. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 19
Brickyard Saints
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from its album Cobblestone. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 24
Chris Trapper
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his two decades of recordings. Emily Jeanne Brown opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 25
Delia Starr
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Haldane High School student, a two-time recipient of the Young Composers Award from the New York State School Music Association, will perform a program on piano of her compositions, as well as those by Gershwin, Lecuona and Mozart. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 25
Alexis P. Suter Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band plays a blend of blues, rock and soul. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 25
Marsh King’s Daughter
BEACON
8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
The local jam band will perform.
SUN 26
Chaeyoung Park
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Music Circle’s piano festival continues with Park’s program of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Unsuk Chin. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 26
Arun Ramamurthy Trio
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
With Damon Banks on bass and Sameer Gupta on drums, the group plays a blend of Raga music and jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 25
Bird Restoration Projects
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Conservation biologist Scott Silver, who lives in Philipstown, will discuss global efforts to protect and restore endangered bird populations in this program presented with the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
CIVIC
TUES 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 22
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 22
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
