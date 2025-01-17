Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

MLK JR. DAY

SUN 19

The Trials of Constance Baker Motley

GARRISON

11 a.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

highlandschapel.org

In this event hosted by the Highlands Chapel, Connie Royster will discuss her aunt, Constance Baker Motley (1921-2005), a lawyer, federal judge and state senator who played a major role in the Civil Rights movement.





MON 20

Singing Parade

BEACON

8:30 a.m. Springfield Baptist

8 Mattie Cooper Square

Enjoy a continental breakfast and opening ceremony at the church before the annual parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Bring signs that reflect King’s beliefs. After the parade, a program at the church will include speakers and music, followed by lunch.

MON 20

Civil Rights Icons

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Raymond Brown will discuss the groundbreaking work of his grandparents, Raymond Pace Alexander and Sadie T.M. Alexander, who earned Ivy League law degrees in the 1920s and became deeply engaged in the Civil Rights movement.



COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Skill Swap

COLD SPRING

1 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Share a skill or learn new ones with friends and neighbors. Sign up to teach a mini-session or register to attend one.

SAT 18

Lantern-Making Workshop

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.

WED 22

Aging at Home

GARRISON

2:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about the programs offered by Philipstown Aging at Home.

FRI 24

Sunset Family Hike

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Families with young children are invited to gather for story time, followed by a guided hike at Little Stony Point. Register online.

FRI 24

Drawing Night with Summer Pierre

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Bring your own materials to this monthly gathering for adults and older children accompanied by a parent or guardian.

SUN 26

Lantern Workshop

BEACON

1 & 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Musical Stories for Kids

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Daniel Kelly will retell the “Stone Soup” story for children ages 4 to 8.

SAT 18

Fame The Musical Jr.

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players Younger Company (grades 5 to 8) will stage the hit musical about a performing arts school in New York City in the 1980s. Tickets sold at the door.

SUN 19

One Earth So Green and Round

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

bit.ly/earthsogreenhcc

Puppeteer Lydia Adams Davis, accompanied by Elly Wininger, will perform songs of nature. Registration required. Free

WED 22

Learn Cat Language

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 4 and older can gain a deeper understanding of the felines they know.

FRI 24

Minute to Win It Challenge

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Teens can test their skills and speed in this fun game, solo or in teams.

FRI 24

Jungle Book Kids

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Fourth- and fifth-grade actors will stage this musical about a child raised in the jungle by animal friends. Cost: $5 donation

SAT 25

Buster Keaton Films

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Pianist Tomomi Sato will accompany the silent films One Week and The Balloonatic at this Classics for Kids program. Cost: $15 (free for children)





TALKS & TOURS



SAT 18

Fat Talk

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Virginia Sole-Smith will be joined by cookbook writer Amy Palanjian to discuss her book about the impact of body shaming and diet culture.

TUES 21

Health Insurance Navigation

GARRISON

10 a.m. – Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library will host this event every third Tuesday to provide assistance with anything related to the New York state health marketplace insurance, including signup and renewals.

THURS 23

Story to Shelf

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Kristen Holt Browning (Ordinary Devotion) and Danny Goodman (Amerikaland) will read from their novels and discuss how to get published.

SUN 26

Collage Your Troubles Away

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | bit.ly/beahivecollage1-25

Work with paper, images and textures to release stress and anxiety. Cost: $20

VISUAL ART

SAT 25

Steve McQueen Symposium|

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dia Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Throughout the day, Solveig Nelson, Michael Veal, Zoë Hopkins and Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa will discuss McQueen’s immersive installation, “Bass.” Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon residents)

SAT 25

Evergreen Minds Workshop

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | dub.sh/evergreen-dia

The nonprofit will host a workshop for people living with dementia and their caregivers focused on creative responses to works by Andy Warhol. Register online. Free

MUSIC

SAT 18

The Nelsonvillians

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Dave and Carolyn Llewellyn, Sandy McKelvey and other local musicians will play sets of original and cover songs. Cost: $25

SAT 18

The Best of the Beatles

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band focuses on Beatles music from 1966 to 1970. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 19

Brickyard Saints

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from its album Cobblestone. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 24

Chris Trapper

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his two decades of recordings. Emily Jeanne Brown opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 25

Delia Starr

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Haldane High School student, a two-time recipient of the Young Composers Award from the New York State School Music Association, will perform a program on piano of her compositions, as well as those by Gershwin, Lecuona and Mozart. Donations welcome. Free





SAT 25

Alexis P. Suter Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band plays a blend of blues, rock and soul. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 25

Marsh King’s Daughter

BEACON

8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

The local jam band will perform.

SUN 26

Chaeyoung Park

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Music Circle’s piano festival continues with Park’s program of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Unsuk Chin. Cost: $35 ($10 students)



SUN 26

Arun Ramamurthy Trio

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

With Damon Banks on bass and Sameer Gupta on drums, the group plays a blend of Raga music and jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)



NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 25

Bird Restoration Projects

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Conservation biologist Scott Silver, who lives in Philipstown, will discuss global efforts to protect and restore endangered bird populations in this program presented with the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

CIVIC

TUES 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 22

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 22

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org