BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon moved to 10-4 on the season with three straight wins. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Liberty, 76-29, on Jan. 9 behind 15 points from Michai Thompson and 14 from Marciano Rodriguez; beat Monticello, 73-50, on Jan. 11, with Thompson scoring 16; and handled Burke Catholic, 69-50, on Tuesday (Jan. 14), with Brady Philipbar scoring 15 and Jacier Ballard adding 14. Beacon travels to Kingston (8-4) today (Jan. 17) but then does not have a game scheduled until Jan. 30, when it visits Fallsburg. 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon dropped to 3-5 following a 44-34 loss to visiting Middletown on Tuesday (Jan. 14). Reilly Landisi and Daveya Rodriguez each had 11 points; Beacon struggled against a slow pace and physical play from the Middies. The Bulldogs traveled to Port Jervis on Thursday (Jan. 16) and will host Cornwall at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 21) and Newburgh at 6 p.m. on Thursday. 

WRESTLING — The Bulldogs knocked off Cornwall, 47-18, on Jan. 8, with six Beacon wrestlers winning by pin: Hason Alencastro (138 pounds), Caeleb Smith (145), Connor Murphy (160), Elijah Rupp (285), Mark Aakjar (108) and Brody Timm (190). Beacon (2-2) traveled to Pine Bush on Thursday (Jan. 16) and will visit Scarsdale on Saturday.

WINTER TRACK — Beacon competed at the Suffern Invitational on Jan. 10. Caellum Tripaldi won the 1,000-meter run in 2:51.47 and the Bulldogs continued their strong showings in the 4×400 relay, finishing fourth in 3:39.59. Noah Spiak was fifth in the 300-meter dash in 38.8, Zachary Schetter placed fourth in the long jump at 20-7 and Jayden Mihalchik placed fifth in the triple jump at 37-10.25. 

For the girls, Mikaela Sanchez was third in the 600 meters in 1:47.94 and Lily Mack was fourth in high jump at 4-6. Beacon will send its runners to the OCIAA Divisional Championships today (Jan. 17) at West Point. 

Isabel Bunker rolls for Beacon against Marlboro. Photo by Cadence Heeter
Isabel Bunker rolls for Beacon against Marlboro. (Photo by Cadence Heeter)

BOWLING — The boys’ and girls’ squads each fell, 5-0, to Marlboro on Jan. 9, and by the same scores to Port Jervis on Tuesday (Jan. 14). Both stand at 1-8, with their next matches scheduled for Jan. 27 at Marlboro.

Related stories:

Championship Play

Varsity Roundup

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nick Robbins, a 2023 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he majored in news media with a concentration in sports journalism, covers Beacon athletics. Most recently, he covered high school football for the Alabama Media Group and was a sports writer for the Crimson and White, the university’s student newspaper.