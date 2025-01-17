BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon moved to 10-4 on the season with three straight wins. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Liberty, 76-29, on Jan. 9 behind 15 points from Michai Thompson and 14 from Marciano Rodriguez; beat Monticello, 73-50, on Jan. 11, with Thompson scoring 16; and handled Burke Catholic, 69-50, on Tuesday (Jan. 14), with Brady Philipbar scoring 15 and Jacier Ballard adding 14. Beacon travels to Kingston (8-4) today (Jan. 17) but then does not have a game scheduled until Jan. 30, when it visits Fallsburg.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon dropped to 3-5 following a 44-34 loss to visiting Middletown on Tuesday (Jan. 14). Reilly Landisi and Daveya Rodriguez each had 11 points; Beacon struggled against a slow pace and physical play from the Middies. The Bulldogs traveled to Port Jervis on Thursday (Jan. 16) and will host Cornwall at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 21) and Newburgh at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

WRESTLING — The Bulldogs knocked off Cornwall, 47-18, on Jan. 8, with six Beacon wrestlers winning by pin: Hason Alencastro (138 pounds), Caeleb Smith (145), Connor Murphy (160), Elijah Rupp (285), Mark Aakjar (108) and Brody Timm (190). Beacon (2-2) traveled to Pine Bush on Thursday (Jan. 16) and will visit Scarsdale on Saturday.

WINTER TRACK — Beacon competed at the Suffern Invitational on Jan. 10. Caellum Tripaldi won the 1,000-meter run in 2:51.47 and the Bulldogs continued their strong showings in the 4×400 relay, finishing fourth in 3:39.59. Noah Spiak was fifth in the 300-meter dash in 38.8, Zachary Schetter placed fourth in the long jump at 20-7 and Jayden Mihalchik placed fifth in the triple jump at 37-10.25.

For the girls, Mikaela Sanchez was third in the 600 meters in 1:47.94 and Lily Mack was fourth in high jump at 4-6. Beacon will send its runners to the OCIAA Divisional Championships today (Jan. 17) at West Point.

BOWLING — The boys’ and girls’ squads each fell, 5-0, to Marlboro on Jan. 9, and by the same scores to Port Jervis on Tuesday (Jan. 14). Both stand at 1-8, with their next matches scheduled for Jan. 27 at Marlboro.