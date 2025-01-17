GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils got their first home win of the season on Jan. 9, defeating Hastings, 46-30. Haldane took a 7-5 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to nine points in the fourth quarter, but Haldane closed out with a 10-3 run. Marisa Peters scored 19.

Photos by Skip Pearlman

















On Monday (Jan. 13), Haldane lost at Bronxville, 35-6. The Blue Devils generated more offense on Wednesday against visiting North Salem (2-9) but came up short, 49-42. The Tigers led 23-14 at the half and by 19 points to start the fourth quarter, but Haldane used a 14-3 run in the final four minutes to keep it close. Miley Pena-Rider led the team with 18 points, including 12 in the second half.

On Saturday (Jan. 18), the Blue Devils (3-6) play at Carmel and on Tuesday at Croton-Harmon.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils on Jan. 9 lost, 54-39, to Pearl River (8-3), a team described by Coach Joe Virgadamo as “a Class A powerhouse.” Nate Stickle led the effort with 11 points.

On Monday (Jan. 13), Haldane lost its third consecutive game, falling at Rye Neck, 55-39. The Blue Devils trailed by one point at halftime, but the Panthers broke the game open with a 17-1 run to end the third quarter. Fallou Faye scored eight points and Luke Bozsik had seven.

The Blue Devils got back into the win column on Wednesday (Jan. 15) with a 50-39 victory at North Salem. Bozsik had 19 points and Zane Del Pozo added 12.

Haldane (4-4) hosts Croton-Harmon (2-8) at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 21) and Pawling (6-3) at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.