No overnight parking in Cold Spring, Nelsonville

No parking street parking will be allowed overnight in Cold Spring and Nelsonville on Sunday (Jan. 19) because of anticipated snowfall.

In Cold Spring, the ban will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. Cars left on the street may be ticketed or towed.

In Nelsonville, the ban will be in effect from midnight on Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The village also reminded residents to keep the sidewalks in front of their homes clear of snow.

A winter storm system is forecast to bring snow and freezing temperatures on Sunday night into Monday morning in the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, “feels-like” temperatures of minus 25 to zero degrees are expected throughout much of the state.