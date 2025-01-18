Storm warning begins at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19

A winter storm that is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon (Jan. 19) could bring frigid temperatures and as much as 8 inches of snow to the lower Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm warning.

The warning for begins at 1 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to remain in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. The temperatures will be in the single digits on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with wind chills taking it below zero.

Street parking will be limited in Cold Spring and Nelsonville.

