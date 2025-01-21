Maryann Boonstra (1939-2024)

Maryann E. Boonstra, 85, of Fishkill, and formerly of Beacon, died Oct. 11.

She was born in Beacon on July 27, 1939, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Pavlica) Boonstra, and graduated from Beacon High School in 1958.

Maryann was a communicant of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, where she participated in the parish’s Praying Hands Knitting Group that created and blessed shawls, blankets and comforting items for people going through difficult times. She was formerly a communicant of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon and for 45 years was a member of the St. Fidelis Fraternity Secular Franciscan Order of Beacon.

Her brothers, Edward Boonstra and Nicholas Boonstra and her sister-in-law, Mary Boonstra died earlier. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 23 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Dave Coviello (1961-2024)

David J. Coviello, 63, of Rosendale, and formerly of Beacon, died Nov. 1.

He was born in Beacon on July 13, 1961, the son of Joseph and June Coviello, and graduated from Beacon High School in 1979. After earning an associates degree in refrigeration/electrical instrumentation and controls from SUNY Delhi in 1985, he was hired by DJ Heating AC in Marlboro, where he worked for 35 years. He later was employed at Archibald’s HVAC Kingston and JSP in Kingston.

Dave was a skilled musician, playing a variety of instruments. His love was for his electric guitars, and he played in many bands. He started Stampede in high school, Xtreme band, the Rockit Band, American Dog, Ivory Rose, Bosco and the Storm and, most recently, Plan B Project. He met many fellow musicians who became close friends.

Dave is survived by his parents; his wife of 35 years, Amy; their son, Alexander; his sister, Gina Merola (Michael); his sister-in-law, Nancy Jacques; and his nieces, Christina and Emma, and nephews, Scott Smith (Jamie) and Derek Smith (Jillienne Lefever). A service was held Nov. 8 in Kingston.