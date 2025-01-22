Carol Pierce Filmanski died of bone marrow cancer/leukemia on Jan. 21, 2025. She was from Cold Spring, New York, and formally from Blue Point, New York.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth Filmanski, her daughter, Carly, Carly’s husband, Edward J. Flora, and her precious grandpup, Kona. Carol was predeceased by her dogs King, Bingo and Snoopy, and her cats Pongo and Poquito.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1953, to Robert and Edith Pierce. Carol had a wonderful childhood until her teenage years, when trauma after trauma made her life very difficult. She persevered, however, graduated from Hunter College and lived her dream of working and having her own apartment in New York City.

She met Kenneth in 1981 and, after a whirlwind romance, they married that year. They made their home in Cold Spring in 1982. They were beyond blessed to have a daughter like Carly and their home was always filled with good food and good company. A family tradition was to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles at Thanksgiving and Home Alone at Christmas and laugh uproariously at each viewing.

She gave up her career to raise Carly and, when Carly went to kindergarten, she became a per diem worker at Haldane. In 1997, she became administrative assistant to the elementary school principal. She ran a tight ship and helped families navigate the bureaucracy of public education. Carol was also CSEA President at Haldane for 12 years. Her proudest accomplishment was establishing a pathway to promotions and professionalism in the clerical staff.

Carol loved Ken’s family as if they were her own. She adored her cousins, nieces and nephews. She valued her friendships immensely. Carol worshiped every Sunday at the Cold Spring United Methodist Church. She crocheted every Thursday with the Prayer Shawl Group, was a prolific crafter for the church’s Fall Fair, and was a trustee.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held on April 12 at 11 a.m. at the Cold Spring United Methodist Church. Guests will be invited to share their remembrances of her. Memorial gifts may be made in Carol’s name to the Cold Spring United Methodist Church, 216 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home, Cold Spring.