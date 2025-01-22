At least 10 area men exonerated by president

In one of his first acts in office, President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan. 20) pardoned more than 1,500 men and women charged with participating in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

Those receiving “full, complete and unconditional pardons” include at least five local men convicted of felonies.

Trump, declaring Monday to be “liberation day,” also commuted the sentences of 14 people associated with the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers and convicted of seditious conspiracy for mounting an organized, military-like assault. Because they did not receive pardons, they will continue to face restrictions such as a ban on voting and owning firearms.

More than 700 of the 1,100 people convicted received no prison time or have completed their sentences. But as of this week, about 400 others were incarcerated. At least 387 rioters were convicted of assaulting police officers or journalists, according to a tally by The Washington Post.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican whose district includes Philipstown, two weeks ago said on MSNBC he didn’t think anyone who committed violence on Jan. 6 should be pardoned. In a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 21), a spokesman said Lawler’s stance hasn’t changed but that, “as President Biden proved by preemptively pardoning his entire family, the president has absolute pardon authority.”

Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat whose district includes Beacon, said in a statement that Trump had “pardoned insurrectionists convicted of violently assaulting police officers. That doesn’t make life more safe for Hudson Valley families.”

William Pepe, Beacon

On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed the indictment against Pepe following a motion by prosecutors who cited Trump’s order.

Pepe, who now lives in White Plains, was found guilty in a bench trial on Oct. 23 of a felony (obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder) and four misdemeanors. He was identified by prosecutors as president of the Hudson Valley chapter of the Proud Boys and accused of coordinating with other Proud Boys by radio and moving a police barricade.

Pepe was arrested six days after the riot and fired from his job at Metro-North in Brewster. He has been free until sentencing, which was scheduled for March 11.

Gregory Purdy Jr., Hopewell Junction

Matthew Purdy, Hopewell Junction

Robert Turner, Poughkeepsie

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed indictments against Purdy Jr., a 2016 Carmel High School graduate, and Turner, his uncle.

Purdy Jr. was convicted by a jury in June of six felonies. Turner, 42, formerly of Poughkeepsie, was convicted of three felonies. Both were found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. Gregory Purdy’s younger brother, Matthew, was convicted of two misdemeanors.

The government had asked that Purdy Jr. be sentenced to five years. On Dec. 6, Matthew Purdy was sentenced to 90 days and sent to a detention center in Philadelphia.

The Purdy brothers are sons of Gregory Purdy-Schwartz, a Republican from Kent who in 2016 challenged then-Assembly Member Sandy Galef, a Democrat whose district included Philipstown, for her seat. According to a LinkedIn profile, Purdy Jr. managed his father’s campaign.

“To all the haters out there, President Trump kept his word,” Gregory Purdy said in a phone call on Monday to supporters waiting outside the Washington, D.C., jail where he was being held, according to The Washington Post.

In a court filing after Purdy Jr. was arrested in November 2021, the FBI cited videos he posted on social media and footage retrieved from body cameras worn by two Metropolitan Police Department officers confronted outside the Capitol at 2 p.m. by Purdy Jr. and Purdy-Schwartz, about 20 minutes before the House and Senate chambers were evacuated. According to the FBI, Purdy Jr. told the officers, “You gotta let us by,” and his father said, “You’re going to make a decision.”

Purdy Jr. later posted to Instagram, according to a criminal complaint: “Inside the capital getting tear gassed! My eyes and skin still are irritated! Wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.” He promised to post more footage with his brother and uncle from inside the Capitol and to explain “how I got out of it with no charges and nothing on my record and got out of DC without being in a jail cell.”

Christopher Finney, Hopewell Junction

Finney was arrested in February 2024 and charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors. He agreed on Oct. 18 to plead guilty to a felony count of obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement, and prosecutors requested a 15-month sentence. On Monday, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the case, citing Trump’s order.

According to the FBI, Finney was among the rioters pushing against a police line in a tunnel on the grounds. He was recorded saying: “We’re gonna storm the Capitol. They’re not gonna keep us outta there. We’re gonna make sure that this is done correct and that Donald Trump is still our president.”

The FBI said Finney was wearing goggles, a protective plate carrier vest with pouches containing plastic flex cuffs and what appeared to be a chemical spray, and a knife in a holster.

Edward “Jake” Lang, Newburgh

The FBI said Lang, 26, was recorded striking officers’ shields with a bat. On Jan. 7, the day after the riot, Lang posted to Twitter, according to the charging documents: “I watched a woman die yesterday in front of my eyes. I saved two others from being trampled and suffocated by Capitol Police. They murdered her and tried to murder many, many more. This is an act of war by TYRANTS against the American people.”

He was arrested 10 days after the riot; in December 2021, a prosecutor said Lang had turned down a plea deal with a sentence of up to 6½ years. He has been incarcerated since his arrest; after many delays, prosecutors asked that the trial begin Jan. 27. A judge dismissed the indictment on Tuesday.

Roberto Minuta, Newburgh

Minuta, the former owner of a tattoo parlor in Newburgh, was among four members of the Oath Keepers convicted on Jan. 23, 2023, of seditious conspiracy. He also was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties. Trump commuted his 4½-year sentence and he was released from a prison in Texas on Monday.

Minuta, then 37, was arrested in Newburgh on March 8, 2021. An FBI agent testified that he was at the Capitol “equipped with military-style attire and gear,” including ballistic goggles, a radio earpiece and radio, hard-knuckle tactical gloves, bear spray and apparel emblazoned with a crest related to the Oath Keepers. He “aggressively berated and taunted” officers before entering the building.

William Vogel, Pawling

The FBI said that Vogel, 27, recorded himself inside the Capitol and posted the video to Snapchat. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced in June 2023 to 30 days in jail and three years of probation. He has since moved to Albany County.

Robert Ballesteros, Mahopac

Ballesteros, 28, posted a video on Instagram of himself inside the Capitol wearing a black mask. When asked online by another Instagram user if he had been inside, Ballesteros said he had “made my stand.” He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol and was sentenced in April 2022 to 36 months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Robert Chapman, Carmel

Chapman, 51, drew the FBI’s attention after a person with whom he interacted through an online dating service alerted agents that he had written: “I did storm the Capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall.” His potential date replied: “We are not a match.” He conceded: “I suppose not.” Chapman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing and in May 2022 was sentenced to 18 months of probation (including three months of electronic monitoring) and 60 hours of community service.

Anthony Vuksanaj, Mahopac

Vuksanaj, 52, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing and was sentenced in April 2022 to three years of probation that included three imprisonments of 14 days each and three months of home confinement. An FBI agent said that police detained Vuksanaj on June 6, 2020, in connection to a robbery at knifepoint. He denied being involved but a search warrant revealed that his phone had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI said, and the agency received video clips that appear to show him inside the building.