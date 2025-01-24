lanterns

LANTERN-MAKERS — Preparations are underway for a parade in Beacon on Feb. 22 to celebrate “the coming spring, lunar new year, light, hope, warmth, renewal and kids,” according to organizers. Participants made paper lanterns on Jan. 18 at the Desmond-Fish library in Garrison; other workshops are scheduled for 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 26) at the Howland library in Beacon and Feb. 1 at the Newburgh Free Library.  (Photos by Ross Corsair)

STORYTIME — Corbitt Williams visited the Howland Public Library in Beacon on Jan. 11 to hand out tambourines and rattles and share stories and songs with children and their adults. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

EAGLE PROJECT — Louis Ferreira, a senior at Haldane High School, designed and constructed standing desks for Haldane teachers for his Eagle Scout project. He is shown with Principal Julia Sniffen. (Photo provided)

