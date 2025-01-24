Alfredo Ingles (1947-2025)

Alfredo Quintana Ingles, 77, died Jan. 19 at his home.

He was born April 1, 1947, in Añasco, Puerto Rico, the son of Francisco Quintana and Emilia Ingles. Alfredo worked for several manufacturing firms in Beacon until his retirement. He was known in the community for riding his bike around town.

Alfredo is survived by his siblings: Patricia Ortiz (Rafael), Ana Gonzalez, Luz Maria Quintana Martinez (Miguel), Felicita Quintana and Nerito Quintana (Marisol). His parents and his siblings Santa Sanchez, Milagros Quintana, Carmen Lydia Quintana, Fernando Quintana, Antonio Quintana and Luis Quintana died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday (Jan. 28) from 10 a.m. to noon at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at Wappingers Rural Cemetery.

Joey Marinelli (1973-2025)

Joseph A. “Joey” Marinelli, 52, died of cancer on Jan. 17.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1973, in Queens, the son of James and Olivia (Cevallos) Marinelli. Joey was a truck driver. His family said that, whether he was steering through life in a big rig or on a motorcycle cruising down a windy road under all those tattoos, you would find a big-hearted teddy bear with a sweet tooth.

He is survived by his siblings, Christian Marinelli, James Marinelli and Vanessa Carey (Joe), and his nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Amelia, Theodore and Stella, who cherish the memories of Uncle Joey in his cargo pants because he might have candy to share.

Family and friends will gather on Friday (Jan. 24) from 2 to 7 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home, 418 Route 6, in Mahopac. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1377 E Main St., in Shrub Oak, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.

Grant McCabe (1982-2025)

Grant W. McCabe, 43, who owned Smokers Mecca on Main Street in Beacon and formerly owned The Leaf, died Jan. 16.

He was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of William and Debra (Dorich) McCabe. He grew up in Illinois and was a professional motocross racer.

Along with his Beacon businesses, Grant owned online stores, stores in Florida, a distribution business in New Windsor and an ATM business covering the tri-state area. He began his career as a car salesman.

Grant was a caring and giving person who helped many people down on their luck over the years, his family said. He met his fiancée, Darcy Wang, four years ago and called it love at first sight. She survives him, along with his mother.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday (Jan. 25) from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and on Sunday (Jan. 26) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Norton Segarra (1950-2025)

Norton “Chino” Segarra, 74, died Jan. 17 from injuries sustained in a car crash.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1950, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, the son of Leonardo Segarra and Carmen Luisa Matos. On March 8, 1969, he married Aida Santana.

Chino served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for the Texaco Research Center in Glenham and later for Metro-North until his retirement. He enjoyed playing bingo with his wife and riding bikes. Chino was also an avid softball player in Beacon.

Along with his wife of 55 years, Chino is survived by his children: Eric Segarra (Kendall), Nichol Segarra and Zandra Quinones, and his grandchildren: Ezra, Asher, Jalen, Sharina, Sha-Man and Brice. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren and his siblings, Ismael Perez, Miguel Perez, Richard Perez and Lilly Perez. His parents and two siblings, Pedro Segarra and Nancy Rivera, died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday (Jan. 28) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery.