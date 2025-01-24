Edward Joseph McCormick, 92, who grew up in Nelsonville, died on Jan. 20, his 92nd birthday, in Palmyra, Pennsylvania.
After earning a degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Edward served in the U.S. Army. He was later employed at General Precision Labs in Pleasantville, where he worked on the Lunar Excursion Module for the space program and many other projects.
In 1969, he married Magdalena “Maggie” Feiler and, in 1972, he joined The Raymond Corp. in Greene, New York, as a mechanical engineer. He held many patents for their forklift-truck components, including the transtacker and reach trucks.
In 1998, Edward and Maggie retired to Wilmington, North Carolina, where he spent many years restoring a 1933 DeSoto and enjoying the sun and heat.
Along with his wife, Edward is survived by his daughter, Joyce McCormick (Bruce Smith); his sister-in-law, Pamela Bucko; and his nephew, Donald Bucko. His son, Edward, died in 1997.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at noon on Saturday (Jan. 25) at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any charity.
Behind The Story
Type: Obituary
Obituary: Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.
Sincere sympathy for the passing of Ed. I have such wonderful memories of time spent with he and Maggie and their family. He was one of the smartest, most generous people I’ve ever known. I’m sure he will be missed. Love to all of you.
Maggie and Joyce, our hearts go out to you both during this time. Such fond memories growing up in Greene around people like your dad, a loving, kind, caring and sincere person who was always ready to lend a hand.