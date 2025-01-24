Edward Joseph McCormick, 92, who grew up in Nelsonville, died on Jan. 20, his 92nd birthday, in Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

After earning a degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Edward served in the U.S. Army. He was later employed at General Precision Labs in Pleasantville, where he worked on the Lunar Excursion Module for the space program and many other projects.

In 1969, he married Magdalena “Maggie” Feiler and, in 1972, he joined The Raymond Corp. in Greene, New York, as a mechanical engineer. He held many patents for their forklift-truck components, including the transtacker and reach trucks.

In 1998, Edward and Maggie retired to Wilmington, North Carolina, where he spent many years restoring a 1933 DeSoto and enjoying the sun and heat.

Along with his wife, Edward is survived by his daughter, Joyce McCormick (Bruce Smith); his sister-in-law, Pamela Bucko; and his nephew, Donald Bucko. His son, Edward, died in 1997.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at noon on Saturday (Jan. 25) at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any charity.