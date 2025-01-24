Two running clubs are available for students in the Garrison school district.

Rob Conklin, the longtime O’Neill High School cross-country coach, oversees a club for boys in grades 3 to 8. He offers gait analysis, stretching routines, nutrition plans, strength training and injury prevention. The club practices twice a week and runs a 5K monthly. Email [email protected]. Parents are also invited. The club’s first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Erin Smith, a junior at O’Neill, supervises a club for girls in grades 5 to 8 called Fast & Furious. Email [email protected] for information. Both clubs are free.