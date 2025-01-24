Project entails 32 units for performers

Hudson Valley Shakespeare on Jan. 16 received approval to construct a residential compound for performers and guests that it says will eliminate the expense of housing actors at Fishkill hotels.

After a three-month review, the Philipstown Planning Board approved five buildings that will form an L-shaped compound on the 98-acre property off Route 9. HVS anticipates the 32 units will be ready by the summer of 2026, about six months after the anticipated completion of Shakespeare’s new open-air theater.

Four buildings — two-story cottages totaling 1,000 square feet each — will have two separate bedrooms with a private bath on each floor, a kitchen and living area off the entrance and 100-square-foot porches. An additional 16 one-bedroom units with kitchens and bathrooms will be contained in a “barn” building with a 1,300-square-foot porch and a common kitchen, dining area and laundry.

Under town law, performers cannot occupy the units for more than nine consecutive months. They will also be subject to quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., a restriction included in the Planning Board’s approval in July of the organization’s master plan for the property.

During its offseason, HVS can rent the units to guests for stays capped at one month. Adam Stolorow, a representative for the project, said those lodgers would likely be guests attending weddings at Shakespeare’s property, which includes a banquet hall, restaurant and eight-room inn.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare held a groundbreaking in September for Phase 1 of its master plan, the hub of which is the hilltop Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center that honors the former lighting designer and performing arts patron.

That 13,850-square-foot structure will seat 500 and be the first purpose-built theater in the U.S. with platinum certification by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). It will have a green roof, solar panels and rainwater capture and be constructed of low-carbon materials. Since 2022, the festival has been staging its plays in a seasonal tent elsewhere on the site.

Phase I also includes a back-of-house facility for actors and technicians, and concessions and bathroom pavilions. The plan allows for 12 additional housing units in a northeast section of the property.

During the September groundbreaking, HVS said $50 million in private and public funding had been raised for the theater, ecological restoration at the property and financial reserves, with an additional $8 million needed for the lodging. A month later, Davis McCallum, HVS’s artistic director, said a $10 million state grant for the theater and other funding had closed that gap.