Blue envelopes available to drivers

The Putnam and Dutchess sheriffs have joined a program for drivers with autism to alert officers during traffic stops.

“There have been some unfortunate incidents where the officer has misinterpreted the driver’s movements, or the driver’s failure to appropriately respond to requests or to directions,” said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville in a statement. The New York State Sheriff’s Association is organizing the statewide campaign.

Drivers with autism can obtain a blue envelope from the Sheriff’s Office to store licenses, registrations, insurance cards and other documents that an officer might request during a traffic stop. The envelope will signal that the driver is autistic.

To receive an envelope in Putnam, call Deputy Claire Pierson at 845-225-4300, ext. 42432. In Dutchess, contact Sgt. Alonzo Montanya at [email protected] or 845-486-3834.