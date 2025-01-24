We generally take language for granted, but there’s a lot to be learned from tracing words back to their etymological roots. Take company, which may suggest corporate entities, but taking a scholarly journey to its linguistic roots brings forth something more communal.

The Latin root, com-, means “together.” When married to panis (“bread”) you get companio, or “bread fellows.”

Breaking bread is a common social ritual and seems particularly apt for this season of subfreezing temperatures and snow. Religious connotations aside, communion defines the mutual participation and sharing that is the root of civilization.

I recently had companionable reason to cook for a friend, and while bread is the staff of life, given the season and snow, something more comforting seemed in order.

I trimmed a beautiful head of cauliflower from the market, tossed it with smoky cumin, salt, pepper and olive oil and roasted it until lightly browned.

Sautéed leeks, with a bit more garlic, cumin and Aleppo pepper, became the basis for a vegetable broth. Seeing the final soup as a purée, chickpeas were added for a bit more body and protein, along with the roasted cauliflower, to cook for a bit and marry the flavors before puréeing.

The addition of white miso (I used South River chickpea miso, available at Marbled Meats, but any good white miso will do) creates comforting umami. A final splash of lemon brightens up this oh-so-silky-smooth soup.

Enjoy with a simply dressed green salad and, of course, a warm slab of crusty bread. It’s a warm meal to share with a companion or two on a cold winter night.

Puréed Cauliflower, Leek and Chickpea Soup

Makes about 2 quarts

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 large head cauliflower, broken into large florets, usable stems roughly chopped

3 to 4 cloves garlic (2 smashed whole; 2 minced)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

6 cups vegetable broth (you will have some left over)

4 large leeks, white and light green parts, cleaned, sliced about ½-inch thick

2 cups cooked, rinsed and drained chickpeas

2 tablespoons white miso (suggested: South River chickpea miso)

Juice of ½ large lemon

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss cauliflower and two smashed cloves of garlic with olive oil, sprinkle with the 1 teaspoon cumin and salt and pepper. Spread all on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast 20 to 30 minutes, rotating halfway through. Reserve.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan, When hot, add the leeks, stirring frequently for 5 minutes, adjusting heat so they don’t brown. Add minced garlic and fry until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the remaining cumin and Aleppo pepper, stirring for a minute. Add 4 cups broth and bring to a low boil. Add chickpeas and reserved roasted cauliflower and garlic. Once the pan returns to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes.

3. Remove saucepan from the heat and cool for 20 to 30 minutes. Purée the soup in batches, adding a splash of olive oil and a tablespoon of miso to each batch. Thin with additional stock to a soupy consistency. Correct seasoning (salt, pepper, more miso) to taste. (Note: Stop here and refrigerate the soup to serve over 2 or 3 days or freeze it in batches.)

4. To serve, reheat the soup gently. Add more stock or water if it’s too thick. When hot, add the lemon juice and stir to incorporate. Serve in individual bowls, garnished with clipped chives or scallions if you have them.