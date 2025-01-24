Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SUN 26

Lantern Workshop

BEACON

1 & 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.

MON 27

Blood Drive

WEST POINT

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road

dub.sh/army-drive-2025

Register online. Also TUES 28, WED 29, THURS 30.

TUES 28

Community Housing Innovations

BEACON

1 – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Get advice and resources on issues such as buying a home or preventing a foreclosure.

FRI 31

Blood Drive

BEACON

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org

Help replenish the supply limited by weather-related cancellations. Register online or walk in.

SAT 1

Art Sale and Open House

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. 59 Chestnut St.

dub.sh/key-castle-2025

Paintings by Bill Papaleo, a Key to the Castle art workshop facilitator, will be on view and for sale. RSVP requested by SAT 25. Snow date: SUN 2.

SAT 1

Hudson Valley Wingfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

famousfoodevents.ticketleap.com

The 18th annual festival will include food trucks, restaurants and caterers bringing their best wings. There will also be live music, entertainment and games. Cost: $39 ($75 for 3:30 p.m. entry)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 25

Buster Keaton Films

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Pianist Tomomi Sato will accompany the silent films One Week and The Balloonatic at this Classics for Kids program. Cost: $15 (free for children)

TUES 28

Lunar New Year

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Family Science Night will celebrate the Year of the Snake with crafts involving dragons and snakes. Registration required.

WED 29

Ice Skating

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10 – 11:30 a.m. Ice Rink

3020 Seven Lakes Drive

dub.sh/girl-scout-skate

Join the Girl Scouts for outdoor skating. Register online. Price includes skate rental. Cost: $15 ($5 non-skaters)

WED 29

Lunar New Year

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 to 10 will learn about the holiday during story time and make a craft.

THURS 30

Wildlife Wonders

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Elementary school students can learn about animals with hands-on activities.

THURS 30

3D Perler Bead Projects

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 to 12 are invited to create 3D shapes and figures.

VISUAL ART

SAT 25

Evergreen Minds Workshop

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | dub.sh/evergreen-dia

The nonprofit will host a workshop for people living with dementia and their caregivers focused on creative responses to works by Andy Warhol. Register online. Free

SAT 25

Steve McQueen Symposium

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dia Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Throughout the day, Solveig Nelson, Michael Veal, Zoë Hopkins and Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa will discuss McQueen’s immersive installation, “Bass.” Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon residents)

SAT 1

Figure Draw-a-Thon

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Drop in or stay all day at this fundraiser. Bring supplies. Ages 18 and older. Cost: $80

SAT 1

Black and White

COLD SPRING

3 – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The group show will showcase work by 15 artists using monochromatic colors. Through Feb. 23.





TALKS & TOURS

SUN 26

Collage Your Troubles Away

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | bit.ly/beahivecollage1-25

Work with paper, images and textures to release stress and anxiety. Cost: $20

SUN 26

What is Fascism?

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Via Zoom | magazzino.art

To commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pieranna Cavalchini will discuss Fabio Mauri’s performance piece from the 1970s. The lecture is sold out but will be broadcast on Zoom and YouTube.



THURS 30

Bike Story Night

BEACON

6 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E Main St.

Share a memorable story that involves a bike at this program hosted by the Beacon Bicycle Coalition.

FRI 31

Cynthia Weiner

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

For the launch of her novel, A Gorgeous Excitement, the author will be joined by Julia Dahl to discuss growing up in the 1980s.

SAT 1

Jodi Fernandez

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Fernandez will read from her memoir, Elevators: A Bronx Girl’s Tale, in which she describes growing up in the projects during the crack epidemic.

STAGE & SCREEN

WED 29

The Price is Right Live!

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

This stage show based on the television game show will include participation by audience members. Cost: $45 to $171

FRI 31

White Dog

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Reel Talk series will kick off with Samuel Fuller’s 1982 film exploring racism through a dog that is trained to attack Black people. A discussion will follow.

SAT 1

Aida

POUGHKEEPSIE

12:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

Watch the Met HD livestream of Verdi’s opera with soprano Angel Blue as the Ethiopian princess. Cost: $30 ($28 members)



SAT 1

Depot Cabaret: Ann Talman

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

For her cabaret show, The Shadow of Her Smile, Talman will share stories and songs about her long friendship with Elizabeth Taylor. Cost: $30

SUN 2

Depot Cabaret: Lane Bradbury

GARRISON

3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In her cabaret show, Bradbury will talk about her role in the original production of Gypsy and other recollections. Cost: $30

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 25

Bird Restoration Projects

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Conservation biologist Scott Silver, who lives in Philipstown, will discuss global efforts to protect and restore endangered bird populations in this program presented with the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

SAT 1

EagleFest

CROTON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

teatown.org/events/eaglefest

There will be bird shows, bird walks and opportunities to learn about eagles throughout the day. Snow date: SUN 2. Cost: $35 ($20 children, $30/$17 members)

MUSIC

SAT 25

Delia Starr

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Haldane High School student, a two-time recipient of the Young Composers Award from the New York State School Music Association, will perform a program on piano of her compositions, as well as those by Gershwin, Lecuona and Mozart. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 25

Alexis P. Suter Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band plays a blend of blues, rock and soul. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 25

Marsh King’s Daughter

BEACON

8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

The local jam band will perform.

SUN 26

Chaeyoung Park

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Music Circle’s piano festival continues with Park’s program of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Unsuk Chin. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





SUN 26

Arun Ramamurthy Trio

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

With Damon Banks on bass and Sameer Gupta on drums, the group plays a blend of Raga music and jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





THURS 30

Invisible Collage

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | bit.ly/soundsalon1-25

The duo will perform an Immersive Sound Salon with electronic, acoustic and handmade instruments. Cost: $20

FRI 31

New York Noise

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com

Paul Beladino, the Dirt Bikes and Buoy George will play sets. Cost: $20

FRI 31

Cliff Eberhardt

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer will play songs from his latest release, Knew Things, and be joined by Vance Gilbert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 1

Saint Rita: Lost and Found

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Kelly Ellenwood (vocals), Kathleen Bosman (violin/viola) and Stephen Clair (guitar) will play the music of Edith Piaf and Kurt Weill. Cost: $20



SAT 1

DizzyFish and the Uptown Horns

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Singer and guitarist Eric Herbst will celebrate his birthday at the show as the band plays the best of 1970s rock. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 2

Genticorum

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk band from Quebec will play traditional music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org