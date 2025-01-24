Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 26
Lantern Workshop
BEACON
1 & 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Members of the Beacon Spring Celebration of Light team will demonstrate how to make Year of the Snake lanterns for a February parade. Registration required.
MON 27
Blood Drive
WEST POINT
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road
dub.sh/army-drive-2025
Register online. Also TUES 28, WED 29, THURS 30.
TUES 28
Community Housing Innovations
BEACON
1 – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Get advice and resources on issues such as buying a home or preventing a foreclosure.
FRI 31
Blood Drive
BEACON
12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org
Help replenish the supply limited by weather-related cancellations. Register online or walk in.
SAT 1
Art Sale and Open House
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. 59 Chestnut St.
dub.sh/key-castle-2025
Paintings by Bill Papaleo, a Key to the Castle art workshop facilitator, will be on view and for sale. RSVP requested by SAT 25. Snow date: SUN 2.
SAT 1
Hudson Valley Wingfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
famousfoodevents.ticketleap.com
The 18th annual festival will include food trucks, restaurants and caterers bringing their best wings. There will also be live music, entertainment and games. Cost: $39 ($75 for 3:30 p.m. entry)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 25
Buster Keaton Films
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Pianist Tomomi Sato will accompany the silent films One Week and The Balloonatic at this Classics for Kids program. Cost: $15 (free for children)
TUES 28
Lunar New Year
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Family Science Night will celebrate the Year of the Snake with crafts involving dragons and snakes. Registration required.
WED 29
Ice Skating
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10 – 11:30 a.m. Ice Rink
3020 Seven Lakes Drive
dub.sh/girl-scout-skate
Join the Girl Scouts for outdoor skating. Register online. Price includes skate rental. Cost: $15 ($5 non-skaters)
WED 29
Lunar New Year
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 to 10 will learn about the holiday during story time and make a craft.
THURS 30
Wildlife Wonders
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Elementary school students can learn about animals with hands-on activities.
THURS 30
3D Perler Bead Projects
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 to 12 are invited to create 3D shapes and figures.
VISUAL ART
SAT 25
Evergreen Minds Workshop
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | dub.sh/evergreen-dia
The nonprofit will host a workshop for people living with dementia and their caregivers focused on creative responses to works by Andy Warhol. Register online. Free
SAT 25
Steve McQueen Symposium
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dia Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Throughout the day, Solveig Nelson, Michael Veal, Zoë Hopkins and Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa will discuss McQueen’s immersive installation, “Bass.” Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon residents)
SAT 1
Figure Draw-a-Thon
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Drop in or stay all day at this fundraiser. Bring supplies. Ages 18 and older. Cost: $80
SAT 1
Black and White
COLD SPRING
3 – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The group show will showcase work by 15 artists using monochromatic colors. Through Feb. 23.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 26
Collage Your Troubles Away
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | bit.ly/beahivecollage1-25
Work with paper, images and textures to release stress and anxiety. Cost: $20
SUN 26
What is Fascism?
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Via Zoom | magazzino.art
To commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pieranna Cavalchini will discuss Fabio Mauri’s performance piece from the 1970s. The lecture is sold out but will be broadcast on Zoom and YouTube.
THURS 30
Bike Story Night
BEACON
6 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E Main St.
Share a memorable story that involves a bike at this program hosted by the Beacon Bicycle Coalition.
FRI 31
Cynthia Weiner
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
For the launch of her novel, A Gorgeous Excitement, the author will be joined by Julia Dahl to discuss growing up in the 1980s.
SAT 1
Jodi Fernandez
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Fernandez will read from her memoir, Elevators: A Bronx Girl’s Tale, in which she describes growing up in the projects during the crack epidemic.
STAGE & SCREEN
WED 29
The Price is Right Live!
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
This stage show based on the television game show will include participation by audience members. Cost: $45 to $171
FRI 31
White Dog
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Reel Talk series will kick off with Samuel Fuller’s 1982 film exploring racism through a dog that is trained to attack Black people. A discussion will follow.
SAT 1
Aida
POUGHKEEPSIE
12:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
Watch the Met HD livestream of Verdi’s opera with soprano Angel Blue as the Ethiopian princess. Cost: $30 ($28 members)
SAT 1
Depot Cabaret: Ann Talman
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
For her cabaret show, The Shadow of Her Smile, Talman will share stories and songs about her long friendship with Elizabeth Taylor. Cost: $30
SUN 2
Depot Cabaret: Lane Bradbury
GARRISON
3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In her cabaret show, Bradbury will talk about her role in the original production of Gypsy and other recollections. Cost: $30
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 25
Bird Restoration Projects
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Conservation biologist Scott Silver, who lives in Philipstown, will discuss global efforts to protect and restore endangered bird populations in this program presented with the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
SAT 1
EagleFest
CROTON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
teatown.org/events/eaglefest
There will be bird shows, bird walks and opportunities to learn about eagles throughout the day. Snow date: SUN 2. Cost: $35 ($20 children, $30/$17 members)
MUSIC
SAT 25
Delia Starr
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Haldane High School student, a two-time recipient of the Young Composers Award from the New York State School Music Association, will perform a program on piano of her compositions, as well as those by Gershwin, Lecuona and Mozart. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 25
Alexis P. Suter Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band plays a blend of blues, rock and soul. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 25
Marsh King’s Daughter
BEACON
8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
The local jam band will perform.
SUN 26
Chaeyoung Park
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Music Circle’s piano festival continues with Park’s program of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Unsuk Chin. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 26
Arun Ramamurthy Trio
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
With Damon Banks on bass and Sameer Gupta on drums, the group plays a blend of Raga music and jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 30
Invisible Collage
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | bit.ly/soundsalon1-25
The duo will perform an Immersive Sound Salon with electronic, acoustic and handmade instruments. Cost: $20
FRI 31
New York Noise
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com
Paul Beladino, the Dirt Bikes and Buoy George will play sets. Cost: $20
FRI 31
Cliff Eberhardt
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer will play songs from his latest release, Knew Things, and be joined by Vance Gilbert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 1
Saint Rita: Lost and Found
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Kelly Ellenwood (vocals), Kathleen Bosman (violin/viola) and Stephen Clair (guitar) will play the music of Edith Piaf and Kurt Weill. Cost: $20
SAT 1
DizzyFish and the Uptown Horns
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Singer and guitarist Eric Herbst will celebrate his birthday at the show as the band plays the best of 1970s rock. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 2
Genticorum
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk band from Quebec will play traditional music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
