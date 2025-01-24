BOYS’ BASKETBALL — A clutch shot in the lane just before the buzzer by Marci Rodriquez gave Beacon a 53-52 win on Jan. 17 at Kingston.

Kingston led 18-8 at the end of the opening quarter as the Bulldogs missed 10 of their first 11 shots. But Beacon got on track and trailed by just a point at halftime and led, 42-39, at the end of the third.

The score went back and forth in the final 70 seconds. Kingston hit a basket with 1:10 left to break a 48-all tie, but with 35 seconds left, Brady Philipbar nailed a 3-pointer to make it 51-50. Kingston regained the lead with 10.3 seconds remaining on a pair of foul shots before Rodriquez won it on a pass from Michai Thompson.

Rodriquez finished with 13 points, followed by Ryan Landisi with 11 and Thompson with 10. The Bulldogs (11-4) travel to Fallsburg on Thursday (Jan. 30).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon defeated Port Jervis, 47-29, on the road on Jan. 16 behind Reilly Landisi and Daveya Rodriguez, who each scored 12 points.

The Bulldogs also won at home on Tuesday (Jan. 21) over Cornwall, 60-56. Landisi had 21, followed by Rayana Taylor with 13 and Drew Kelly with a season-high 12. “It was a great team effort both defensively and offensively,” said Coach Christina Dahl. “We made some adjustments in the second half and played with focus to limit our turnovers and get the job done.”

Photos by Cadence Heeter







































The Bulldogs (5-5) hosted Newburgh on Thursday (Jan. 23) and will host Tri-Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

WRESTLING — Beacon improved to 3-2 on Jan. 16 with a 35-30 win over Pine Bush. Four Bulldog wrestlers recorded pins: Mark Aakjar (116 pounds), Jude Betancourt (152), Brody Timm (190) and Nixon Salinas (215). On Jan. 18, Beacon traveled to Scarsdale for a tournament at which Avery Davis won at 170 pounds. Betancourt and Timm also reached the title match in their weight classes but Betancourt had to forfeit because of injury and Timm was pinned. Beacon will host its annual tournament on Saturday (Jan. 25), beginning at 9 a.m.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon defeated Rhinebeck, 94-47, on Jan. 16 with first-place finishes from Gavin Troiano, Fionn Fehilly, Alistar Cunningham, Milo Isabell and the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams. Later in the week, Beacon fell to Red Hook, 105-65, but Alejandro Herrera won the 500-meter freestyle in 6:19.48, his first gold of the season. The Bulldogs (2-5) will begin postseason play on Feb. 7 at the OCIAA Division One championships at Newburgh.

WINTER TRACK — The Bulldogs competed on Jan. 17 at West Point against other schools from Division 3 at the OCIAA Divisional Championships. Jayden Mihalchik won the weight throw at 47-5, Zachary Schetter was first in triple jump at 37-6 and Noah Spiak took honors in the 300-meter dash at 37.33. Other top finishers included Jaden Jones, who finished second in the high jump (5-6) and triple jump (11-0), and the 4×400 relay team, which was second in 3.58.87.

For the girls, Katherine Ruffy won the long jump at 14-9.5, Stella Reinke was first in the 1,000 meters in 3:43.50 and Mikaela Sanchez won the 600 meters in 1:50.96. Cecilia Allee placed second in the 1,500 meters in 6:10.53 and Lily Mack was second in the high jump at 4-6.