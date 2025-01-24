BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane traveled to Springfield, Massachusetts, on Jan. 18 to play in the 64-team Hoophall Invitational tournament hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Army National Guard.

The Blue Devils won both of their games. In the opener at the Springfield High School of Commerce, they defeated the Springfield International Charter School, 75-54, the most points they’ve scored in a game this season. Nate Stickle had 20 points, while Luke Bozsik and Zane Del Pozo each contributed 17. The next day at Springfield Central, Haldane edged Swampscott (Massachusetts) High School, 44-36. Del Pozo scored 15 and Bozsik had 12.

Returning home, Haldane extended its winning streak to four games on Tuesday (Jan. 21) with an easy win over visiting Croton-Harmon, 67-41. The Blue Devils scored the first nine points of the game; Croton-Harmon responded by scoring seven straight before Haldane broke it open. The Blue Devils built on a 38-22 halftime lead in the third quarter behind Stickle, who finished with 20 points, and Bozsik, who had 17.

Haldane (7-4) hosted Pawling on Thursday (Jan. 23) and on Saturday will play Tuckahoe at Mahopac High School in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. On Monday they host Putnam Valley at 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane lost a close game on Jan. 18 at Carmel, 50-44. The Rams led by eight points with two minutes left in the first quarter when the Blue Devils went on an 11-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Marisa Peters.

Haldane led, 25-22, at halftime and, after Kayla Ruggiero hit a 3-pointer with 7:18 left, had a six-point lead. But Carmel then outscored the Blue Devils, 12-4, and led by a basket going into the fourth. Haldane took a 42-40 lead with 3:31 left but, after two missed Haldane free throws with 1:04 left, Carmel held on.

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the Blue Devils traveled to Croton-Harmon, falling 50-27. Haldane (3-8) visits Putnam Valley on Monday (Jan. 27).

WINTER TRACK — The Blue Devils competed in the 79-team Steve Borbet Invitational on Jan. 17 at The Armory in New York City. For the girls, Anna Nelson finished 45th in the 55-meter dash in 7.85, Savannah Duggan was 47th in the 200-meter dash in 33.70, seventh-grader Olive Allebrand placed 29th in the mile in 6:18.25 and Clara Schmitt was 26th in the 55-meter hurdles in 11.21.

For the boys, Owen Powers finished eighth in the mile in 4:33.85, Milo Pearsall was eighth in the long jump in 19-10, James Frommer was 11th in the 1,000 meters in 3:01.41, Rhys Williams finished 12th in the 55-meter dash in 6.83 and Silas Emig and Merrick Williams tied for 17th place in the high jump at 5-03.

Haldane returns to The Armory on Sunday (Jan. 26) for the Rockland/Northern County Championship.