Sean Camillieri, president of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society, will be among the guides at the group’s 10th annual eagle watch on Feb. 8 at Boscobel in Philipstown.

Why is Boscobel in winter a good spot to watch for eagles?

The Hudson River is a migratory corridor for birds and eagles, and Boscobel’s elevation provides an excellent vantage point for the river, Constitution Marsh and Foundry Cove, where eagles nest. Eagles also like to congregate around open water in the winter for food availability, especially when there’s ice. When you see ice floes going downriver in the Highlands, it means the river is frozen up north. That pushes the eagles toward us because we have more open water. Fish get caught in the open ice pockets, which is a good food source. Also, if injured animals like deer get caught on the ice, that is another scavenging opportunity. So we’re hoping to see some eagles on Saturday, but I don’t want to jinx it.

How is the bird population doing in these modern times?

We have annual bird counts, and the general trend is fewer birds. Human intervention removes habitat through agricultural, industrial, housing and recreational development. We put in trails for our enjoyment, but it comes at a cost. One species that has been declining is the cerulean warbler, which is known for breeding in Philipstown at Little Stony Point, the Washburn Trail and the Washburn parking lot, of all places. They’re found in Fahnestock State Park and at Dennings Point in Beacon. It’s been designated as a bird of “special concern” by New York State, meaning it’s vulnerable to becoming endangered.

Global warming also reduces the number of birds. Extreme weather like drought, wildfires and even too much rain can impact food availability and breeding success. Eagles and other waterfowls are an exception to the trend. They’re increasing because of laws that protect wetlands and the banning of the pesticide DDT [in 1972].

How has technology impacted the hobby of bird-watching?

Connectivity has a big impact. A popular app is eBird, which is a global database that allows people to share sightings in real-time. I used to record my sightings on a spreadsheet. People also have text groups and there’s a New York state Discord group broken down by county for people to post about sightings. By the way, you don’t need high-tech binoculars to enjoy bird-watching. Any binoculars will do fine. Mine are made by Swarovki.

What are your favorite birds?

The long-eared owl is always my favorite bird to encounter. They’re super secretive and don’t like to be bothered. They’re about the size of a roll of paper towels. They’re not as vocal as barred owls, screech owls or great horned owls. No one knows their prevalence in New York; they camouflage themselves nicely in trees or dense brush. You can walk right by and never know they’re there.

Do bird feeders help, or are they just fun for humans?

Birds will always find food, but it certainly helps in the winter, especially when there’s deep snow and they can’t access the food on the ground. Come spring, the birds have other options, like insects. I take my feeders down in May.