Marsh's Daughter

ROCK ’N’ BREW — Marsh King’s Daughter performed its own music and covers of songs by The Talking Heads, Phish, The Grateful Dead and other groups on Jan. 25 at the Industrial Arts Brewing Co. in Beacon.

Dia kids

DIA PLAY — Each week, Dia Beacon offers a workshop for children that explores artwork at the museum. On Jan. 25, the focus was on sculptor Richard Serra (1938-2024), whose works at Dia include his “Torqued Ellipse” series. The children were asked to explore “positive” and “negative” space by using black and white pieces of paper to create optical illusions.

