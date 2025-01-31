The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association on Jan. 25 inducted Rhey Cader of Beacon into its Hall of Fame.

Cader, who grew up in Zimbabwe, played for Arcadia United and Prince Edward Academy and the Zimbabwe Youth National Team before emigrating to New York in 1998. After coaching his eldest son’s intramural team in the Beacon Soccer Club, he moved it to a travel league and eventually won a State Cup championship.

After three decades of coaching, his most recent squad is a boys’ under-10 team. He stepped in to keep the group from disbanding.

Cader has been president of the Beacon Soccer Club, which has about 700 players, for 15 years. He created an Angel Fund to provide financial assistance and started volunteer recognition awards and a Hall of Fame. In 2019, he was inducted into the Hudson Valley Youth Soccer League Hall of Fame.