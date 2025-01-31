Also appoints deputy operations director

Boscobel House and Gardens in Philipstown announced on Monday (Jan. 27) the appointment of Seamus Carroll to its board of directors.

The historic site also named Amber Stickle, its director of audience engagement and programming, as deputy director of operations and facilities.

Carroll is a retired technology executive who has served on the boards of the Hudson Highlands Land Trust, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the Haldane School Foundation, Land to Learn and the Philipstown Garden Club. In October, he moderated the Meadows Matter seminar at Boscobel.

Stickle joined Boscobel in 2022 after 15 years as director of recreation and parks for the Town of Philipstown. She has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and policy from SUNY Albany and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist University.

On Tuesday, Partners for Climate Action announced that Boscobel was one of two recipients in Philipstown of its third annual ecological restoration grants. Boscobel House received $30,000 for its Native Meadow Project, while the Ecological Citizens Project was given $38,400 for its Crystal Lake pollinator gardens in Newburgh.